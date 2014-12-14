Walpole police decline to pursue larceny charges against blogger

Walpole police have decided not to pursue larceny charges against local political blogger Sam Obar, according to Deputy Chief John Carmichael. Police had initially asked a Wrentham District Court clerk-magistrate to charge Obar with larceny for taking down two signs backing unsuccessful Board of Selectmen candidate Susan Lawson spring and replacing them with those of another candidate. But Carmichael said Obar apologized to Lawson and the police withdrew their complaint in August. “Right from the start we were fine with whatever the two could come up with,” Carmichael said last week. “There were no politics involved. It was our obligation to help somebody who felt they had been victimized. The court was just the forum, and we were just the catalyst. She was happy with the apology, and, as a result, we pulled the complaint.” Obar, an elected Town Meeting representative and college student, had no comment.