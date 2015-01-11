When you think of a place where drug deals go down, a street corner or back alley may come to mind. But a library? It happened in Quincy on the afternoon of Dec. 11, as Officer Mike Brandolini was making his rounds through the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy Center. He spotted three young males seated at a table, one of whom appeared to be holding a marijuana joint. The youth quickly cupped his hand and tried to hide it, but Brandolini was too fast for him, grabbing it away. The suspect then reached between his feet and grasped a backpack. When Brandolini did the same, the suspect refused to let go. A tug-of-war ensued, and as a crowd gathered, officer and suspect fell to the floor and wrestled. The suspect, a 16-year-old from East Bridgewater, was handcuffed after officers Ryan Donnelly and Roger White arrived to help and was charged with disorderly conduct. After a half-ounce of marijuana was found in the backpack, he was charged with possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and non-events, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of little-noticed — but no less noteworthy — incidents taken from the police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

DISTURBING THE PEACE IN PEABODY

A little after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, Peabody police got a call reporting several women were lying on the ground outside the front door of the Holiday Inn on Newbury Street. Police didn’t find that when they arrived, but did come upon four women arguing. “Apparently one of the individuals was highly intoxicated, and the others were attempting to get her to the room,” said Detective Michael Crane. One woman did return to her room without incident, but a 31-year-old Revere woman was less cooperative. “She allegedly became loud and disruptive,” said Crane. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

DROPPING IN AT THE IN-LAWS

Most spouses go out of their way to impress their in-laws, especially around the holidays. One poor soul did just the opposite Dec. 15, when he crashed into his in-laws’ garage in Bellingham. His father-in-law called police at 2:41 p.m. and informed them of the mishap, and Officer Thomas C. Marston was dispatched to the scene. The fire department made sure the son-in-law was OK (he declined medical treatment), and the building inspector was notified to assess the damage, which proved to be minor. One thing for sure: Assuming the family sticks together, they’ll have a wonderfully embarrassing holiday story to retell for years to come.

ONE UNHAPPY RETURN

What started out as a celebration turned into a nightmare for three friends celebrating a birthday Dec. 17 at TGI Fridays on Route 9 in Framingham. Lieutenant Harry Wareham said a 36-year-old Maynard man was at the restaurant with two female pals (one of whom was the birthday girl), and after allegedly downing five shots and five beers, he offered to get their car for them so they wouldn’t have to go out in the rain. As the women waited out front for him to pull up, he backed out of a parking space and ran right into them. When officers arrived, said Wareham, the nose of the green Jeep Cherokee was protruding from the restaurant’s entrance. The Metrowest Daily News reported that one of the women suffered head and internal injuries, while the other had a broken arm. The man was charged with operating under the influence.

JUST CATCHING SOME SHUTEYE, SIR

On Dec. 19, at 8:52 a.m., Winthrop police received a report of a man who appeared to be passed out on the ground near the intersection of Argyle and Bayou streets. An officer came upon the reposing gentleman, who said he was “simply resting his eyes” and would be on his way.

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING

Two men got the surprise of their lives Dec. 22 after shopping at the Army-Navy store in Stoughton. Deputy Chief Robert C. Devine said the pair parked at Randolph Savings Bank, a short walk from the military surplus shop. On the way back to their vehicle, the two men tried on some ski masks they had just purchased. “As they were going through the items, they were doing this in front of the bank teller window,” said Devine. Upon seeing two masked men in the bank parking lot, “the teller, rightfully so, called us.” Officers showed up with their guns drawn, and then explained it was all a misunderstanding.

VIGILANTE CYCLIST

On Dec. 23, a Newton police officer was sent to check out some suspicious activity on Dedham Street. Dispatch had received a report that a bicyclist wearing a Navy military dress uniform and hat waved down a vehicle with a flashlight and yelled at the driver not to speed on Dedham Street. When the officer located the cyclist in question, he turned out to be a 43-year-old Newton man with a default warrant out of Newton District Court. Previously charged with intimidating a witness and assault and battery on a person over 60 years old, he was promptly placed under arrest.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.