Maynard will implement a “Bring Your Own Beverage’’ policy for restaurants and businesses that do not have a liquor license, by March. The town is permitted to issue 27 liquor licenses. Town Administrator Michael Sullivan said at least four establishments have expressed interest in allowing customers to bring in beer and wine, including El Huipil at 51R Main St., Willy’s Phillys at 45 Main St., Cafe La Mattina at 1 Nason St., and an incoming group art studio.

- Danielle McLean