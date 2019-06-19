Warwick just eliminated the entire school sports budget. Could state help be on the way?

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Biggest Little. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m glad I didn’t stay up to watch 17 innings of baseball last night. Send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or colleagues who would like to receive a copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Things just got real in Warwick.

It has been no secret that the state’s third-largest school district is strapped for cash, but the city’s school committee voted last night to eliminate the entire sports budget. And that didn’t get Warwick anywhere close to a balanced budget.

Advertisement

So what else did the committee cut? The big-ticket items included $400,000 in teacher assistants, more than $200,000 in professional development and $100,000 for after-school programs. All told, the city had to slash $7.7 million just to break even.

To put this into context, Providence’s $396 million school budget is more than twice the size of Warwick’s, and officials in the capital city were pulling their hair out in April trying to find about $6 million in savings for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The cuts are effective immediately, although summer vacation is starting, so that gives Mayor Joseph Solomon and other elected officials time to try to come up with a new plan. And it’s still possible the school committee will have to sue the city for more funding.

Could state help be on the way? Warwick has plenty of friends on Smith Hill, with the majority leaders in both the House (Joseph Shekarchi) and Senate (Michael McCaffrey) hailing from the city. But as of now, the budget only boosts Warwick by about $1.4 million compared to last year.

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, email us at RInews@globe.com.

• Rhode Island officials are currently cheerleading the idea of a local academic health system made up of Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University, but those who have seen this dance before are warning that it’s more complicated than it seems. Check out my story on the potential stumbling blocks.

• For those following wind power in the region, the Globe’s Jon Chesto has an important story on the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center losing a $20 million case over unpaid work on the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal.

• Fresh off introducing legislation that would require states to collect more information about the owners of shell companies, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is calling on Congress to stand up to what he calls “kleptocratic abuse.” In a speech he’ll deliver to the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning, Whitehouse will single out Russian President Vladimir Putin as someone who uses “dark money channels to wield influence in American elections.”

• Congratulations to former WPRI-TV general manager Jay Howell, who is set to take the top job at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles.

• The NBA draft is tomorrow night. Here’s what the Globe’s Gary Washburn thinks the Celtics should do.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? Email us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

• The Senate will vote on the abortion rights bill this afternoon. Ed Fitzpatrick will be there, so make sure you say hello.

• Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is off to Savannah, Georgia, today for Worth magazine’s Cities Summit. He’s sitting on a panel called “How looking backward can help cities move forward,” where he’ll discuss how corruption and machine politics have held the city back.

• This could be a talker: The House Health, Education and Welfare Committee will consider repealing a rarely enforced law that requires non-English speakers between the ages of 16 and 21 to take classes until they learn to read, write and speak the language.

• Looking for something fun to do tonight? Head to Woonsocket for Food Truck Night.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.