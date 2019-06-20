The battle over the Burrillville power plant takes center stage. R.I. codifies Roe v. Wade. Will sports be saved in Warwick?

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Biggest Little. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m all in on R.J. Barrett going to my Knicks tonight in the NBA draft. Send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or colleagues who would like to receive a copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

If it feels like the high-profile debate over a proposed $1 billion power plant in Burrillville has carried on for years, that’s because it has.

But as soon as today, we could learn what the future holds for Invenergy’s planned 1,000-megawatt fossil-fuel-burning facility when the Energy Facility Siting Board (EFSB) begins discussing whether to grant or deny a license to the company.

Advertisement

The stakes are high. This is considered the biggest hurdle the company has to clear in its four-year fight to build the Clear River Energy Center.

Supporters of the project say it’s one of the largest private investments in the history of the state and will help address Rhode Island’s rising energy costs. But critics say the power plant will be detrimental to the environment because it will become one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide in the state.

At this point, no one can handicap the outcome. The EFSB is made up of Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission chairwoman Margaret Curran, Department of Environmental Management director Janet Coit, and Meredith Brady, a top state planning official. The board’s role is to consider whether the plant is necessary, its potential impact on consumers, and how it will affect the environment.

If a ruling isn’t issued today, the board has scheduled hearings for Friday and next week. You can watch today’s meeting here beginning at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• It’s rare to see both chambers of the Legislature vote on a bill and the governor sign it into law on the same day, but that’s exactly what happened last night with Rhode Island’s abortion rights bill. The Globe’s Ed Fitzpatrick was there for a dramatic day on Smith Hill and has all the details here.

• The news this week that Warwick plans to eliminate all school sports came as a shock to many. But now the question becomes, is there anything that can be done to save athletics? I spent time yesterday trying to find some answers.

• It turns out that officials in the Dominican Republic do not believe former Red Sox star David Ortiz was the intended target when he was shot June 9. But some Dominicans are skeptical. Tell us what you think. E-mail RInews@globe.com.

• The bizarre saga of a Cranston chiropractor whose business is getting $1 million from the state could become one of the biggest debates when lawmakers take up the budget Friday afternoon. Governor Gina Raimondo has repeatedly tried to eliminate the earmark for Cortical Integrated Therapy, but House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is standing by his decision.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Advertisement

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• The National Conference of State Legislatures kicks off a three-day conference in Providence today that will focus on redistricting. Kimball Brace, who you might remember as the expert that helped redraw Rhode Island’s congressional districts in 2012, is leading a bus tour through the city. Here’s the full agenda.

• Public Defender Mary S. McElroy, who has been tapped by President Trump to fill a vacancy in the US District Court in Rhode Island, gets a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning. Her nomination is supported by US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.

•Raimondo and Mayor Jorge Elorza will cut the ribbon on the new River House apartment complex on Point Street at 1 p.m. The 174 units are intended mostly for undergraduate and graduate students.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.