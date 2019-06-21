Eight years post bankruptcy, Central Falls wants pension changes. Why R.I. failed to legalize pot. It’s budget day at the State House.

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Biggest Little. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to my first Dave Matthews Band concert tonight (seriously). Send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or colleagues who would like to receive a copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Central Falls wants out of the pension business. Sort of.

Eight years after filing for bankruptcy amid staggering unfunded retiree pension and healthcare liabilities, the city is now asking state lawmakers to approve legislation that would allow the state to take control of its local pension system. The state did not take over the fund when the city went bankrupt.

Advertisement

The move is significant for several reasons.

Central Falls is one of many cities and towns that failed to make appropriate annual contributions to their retirement funds for many years. And there is still no law on the books that requires communities that control their own pension systems to make their actuarially determined payments each year.

But the state does have the power to force municipalities to make the right contributions to any of the 116 local plans that it manages. In other words, future mayors and City Councils will not be able to skip out on payments the way they did in the past.

More importantly, this move could pave the way for larger communities – like Providence – to join the state pension system someday, a move Treasurer Seth Magaziner has been pushing for several years.

So does the proposal have legs? It has the support of Mayor James Diossa, the unions in Central Falls, and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, but it’s coming pretty late in the session. House leadership says it’s reviewing the bill.

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• It looked like Rhode Island would be the next state to legalize marijuana when Governor Gina Raimondo included the plan in her budget this year, but state lawmakers had other plans. The Globe’s Felicia Gans, one of our three dedicated marijuana reporters, dives into what killed the proposal.

• The Globe’s Amanda Milkovits reports Representative Carol Hagan McEntee is willing to walk away from the high-profile bill she sponsored extending the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse if it doesn’t include language allowing victims to bring a lawsuit within seven years of when they discovered — or reasonably should have known — they were abused.

• Two developments from big stories this week: 1) The proposed Clear River Energy Center in Burrillville appears to be dead unless Invenergy appeals yesterday’s ruling from the Energy Facility Siting Board that the company didn’t prove a need for the power plant. 2) House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello will withdraw the controversial $1 million earmark in the state budget for a Cranston chiropractor.

• If you like to play golf, you’ll love this piece in the Globe on the 18 best holes to play in New England. You’ll notice two from Rhode Island, but they totally missed #6 at Triggs.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Advertisement

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• The House of Representatives will take up the state budget beginning at 2 p.m. Look out for possible last-minutes changes to the medical marijuana program and how lawmakers will spend the money that is no longer going to the Cranston chiropractor.

• Looking for something to do tonight? Nuestras Raíces and Rhode Island Latino Arts are leading a walking tour of Broad Street. Check it out here.

• Tonight at 5, Mayor Jorge Elorza and other community leaders will celebrate the opening of Mashapaug Park, Providence’s newest green space. It’s located behind Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School.

• If you want to be fancy this weekend, you should attend the Lippitt House Museum’s “Rosé & Croquet” party on Sunday at 2 p.m.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.