Funeral services for Jim Taricani will be held Thursday in South Kingstown
PROVIDENCE — The award-winning Rhode Island television reporter who spent his career exposing public corruption and covering organized crime will be laid to rest this week.
Funeral services for longtime WJAR-TV reporter Jim Taricani are scheduled for Thursday morning at Christ the King Church in South Kingstown. Burial will follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.
A wake is scheduled for Wednesday at Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home in Warwick.
Taricani died Friday of kidney failure. He was 69.
In addition, the Taricani family announced the creation of a lecture series on First Amendment Rights at the University of Rhode Island.
Taricani’s wife, Laurie White-Taricani, says she hopes the lecture series continues her husband’s legacy of ‘‘inspiring the next generation of ethical and responsible journalists.’’