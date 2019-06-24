scorecardresearch

Funeral services for Jim Taricani will be held Thursday in South Kingstown

Associated PressJune 24, 2019, an hour ago
Award-winning Providence reporter Jim Taricani (above) died last week.
Award-winning Providence reporter Jim Taricani (above) died last week.(Associated Press/File 2004)

PROVIDENCE — The award-winning Rhode Island television reporter who spent his career exposing public corruption and covering organized crime will be laid to rest this week.

Funeral services for longtime WJAR-TV reporter Jim Taricani are scheduled for Thursday morning at Christ the King Church in South Kingstown. Burial will follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.

A wake is scheduled for Wednesday at Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home in Warwick.

Taricani died Friday of kidney failure. He was 69.

In addition, the Taricani family announced the creation of a lecture series on First Amendment Rights at the University of Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Taricani’s wife, Laurie White-Taricani, says she hopes the lecture series continues her husband’s legacy of ‘‘inspiring the next generation of ethical and responsible journalists.’’