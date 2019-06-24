Funeral services for Jim Taricani will be held Thursday in South Kingstown

Award-winning Providence reporter Jim Taricani (above) died last week. (Associated Press/File 2004)

PROVIDENCE — The award-winning Rhode Island television reporter who spent his career exposing public corruption and covering organized crime will be laid to rest this week.

Funeral services for longtime WJAR-TV reporter Jim Taricani are scheduled for Thursday morning at Christ the King Church in South Kingstown. Burial will follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.