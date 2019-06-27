Hundreds pay tribute to Rhode Island reporter Jim Taricani

Hundreds of politicians, journalists, friends and family paid tribute to legendary Rhode Island investigative reporter Jim Taricani at his funeral on Thursday.

Taricani, who died of kidney failure on Friday at his home in North Kingstown at age 69, covered Rhode Island for four decades, including 32 years at WJAR. He earned a reputation for uncovering corruption and shining a light on the New England Mafia and figures such as Raymond L.S. Patriarca.