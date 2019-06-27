Mitch McConnell, take some advice from Taylor Swift on LGBTQ rights

As the author of this bill, which will extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ Americans, I am grateful that Swift is using her platform to raise awareness of the work we still have to do to ensure full equality for the LGBTQ community.

Last week, Taylor Swift released a new music video for her song “You Need To Calm Down.” Timed for release during the middle of LGBTQ Pride Month, Swift’s video celebrates the LGBTQ rights movement and ends with a message encouraging viewers to sign her Change.org petition for the US Senate to finally pass the Equality Act .

Five years after the Supreme Court affirmed that same-sex couples are entitled to marriage equality, most Americans assume that discrimination of any kind against an LGBTQ person is illegal.

Unfortunately, this is not yet the case. In most states, it is completely legal to fire someone, kick them out of their apartment, deny them service at a restaurant, or refuse to offer them a loan because of who they are or who they love.

Every human being is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect. But millions of LGBTQ Americans are made to feel less than equal every single day.

Last December, Randal Coffman of Middleburg, Fla., was evicted from his apartment after he casually mentioned to his landlady that he was gay. His landlord said, “Listen to me now, you have got to leave this place.” She gave him less than two weeks to find a new place to live.

Stacy Bailey is a former art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington, Texas. On the first day of school in 2017, she introduced herself to her students with a slide show that introduced her then-fiancée and now wife, Julie. She was forced out of that job after a parent complained. All because she lives in a state where it’s legal to fire someone because of their sexual orientation.

This is un-American. Fairness and equality are written into our founding creed, the Declaration of Independence. Over the years, we’ve moved closer toward ensuring full equality for everyone regardless of their race, gender, or country of origin. It’s time we do the same for LGBTQ people.

That’s why I introduced the Equality Act earlier this year. That’s why I was proud when the US House passed my bill with support from Republicans and Democrats. And it’s why I am continuing to fight even though Mitch McConnell has so far refused to bring the Equality Act up for a vote.

The Equality Act is very simple. It extends existing civil rights laws, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, to LGBTQ Americans. It ensures that no one can legally discriminate against a member of the LGBTQ community in their day-to-day life.

Majorities of people in every single state across our country support the goals of this bill as well.

The biggest obstacle standing in the way is Senator McConnell, who has already promised his wealthy campaign donors that he will be the “Grim Reaper” who destroys any chance of the Senate taking up a single one of the bills that Democrats in the House have sent their way.

Democrats have passed more than 280 pieces of legislation since taking control of the House last January. We want to work with the Senate. But so far, Senator McConnell won’t do it.

I’d suggest he take some advice from Taylor Swift: Senator McConnell, you need to calm down. Stop standing in the way of progress. Work with us to deliver results for the American people.

You can start by holding a vote on the Equality Act.

David Cicilline is a US congressman representing Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.