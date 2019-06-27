Rhode Island group praises Supreme Court decision on Census

“For the time being, this action eliminates one critical barrier to ensuring a fair and accurate count of all communities, including historically undercounted groups like young children, immigrants, low-income families, and communities of color,” said Cortney Nicolato, president and CEO of the United Way of Rhode Island and a member of the Rhode Island Complete Count Committee.

PROVIDENCE — The U.S. Supreme Court decision that places a hold on plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census represents “a great victory for a fair and complete count of all Rhode Islanders,” a state census count committee said Thursday.

Committee member Marcela Betancur, executive director of the Rhode Island Latino Policy Institute at Roger Williams University, said she was “cautiously optimistic” about this “temporary victory.” She called for counting all Rhode Islanders — “no matter where in the state they live, no matter if they rent or own their home, no matter what language they speak, no matter what their immigration status is.”

Governor Gina M. Raimondo created the Rhode Island Complete Count Committee in December, bringing 61 community, nonprofit, business and government leaders together to try to ensure as full as census count as possible.

“Rhode Island is particularly vulnerable to an undercount in the 2020 census,” said John M. Marion, a committee member and executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island. He explained that 24 percent of Rhode Island households are in areas that had poor census response rates in the past.

But the stakes are high. An undercount could cost the state political representation since national population trends have Rhode Island on the brink of losing one of its two seats in the House of Representatives, Marion said. And an undercount would slice into the $3 billion in federal funding that flows into the state for health care, education, public safety, roads and bridges, he said.

“So Rhode Island literally cannot afford an undercount,” Marion said.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said the Trump administration’s explanation for adding the citizenship question “appears to have been contrived.” Marion said, “We agree with the chief justice that the administration’s stated reason for seeking to include the question in the census was dishonest.”

But Marion acknowledged that the implications of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling remain unclear. The ruling sent the matter back to U.S. District Court, saying the U.S. Commerce Department must provide a clearer explanation.

Marion said the Census Bureau has indicated it needed a decision in the case by June 30 so it can start printing more than 1 billion census documents. “Given that timetable, we believe it is unlikely the question will be included,” he said.

But President Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of a delay until a final resolution by the courts, tweeting that it “seems totally ridiculous” for the government not to ask such a “basic question.”

Marion said, “The Constitution is 100 percent clear that the census has to occur every 10 years, so it’s impossible to conceive of the census being delayed.”

The Complete Count Committee has a $1.2-million budget, he said, and it will be working with groups in hard-to-count communities so that “trusted messengers” are urging people to take part in the census.

Nicolato said, “Even with the citizenship question blocked from the 2020 census, at least temporarily, there is still significant fear, mistrust and confusion.”

Betancur said undocumented residents might still have fears of participating in the census, but she said the Census Bureau is not allowed to share information about individuals with other federal agencies.

“The Census Bureau has a long history of not giving this information out,” Marion said. “When the FBI comes knocking, they don’t give it out. When other federal agencies have come knocking over the last 70 years, they refuse to give it out.”

Betancur said the citizenship question aims to limit census participation by people “who don’t have permanent status.” But if those residents are not not counted, “that will cut the amount of money available for their communities,” she said. “Every person should be counted. It’s incredibly important.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.