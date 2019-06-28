What to watch on the last day of the legislative session. Mayor Elorza is off to Hawaii.

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m pumped to watch “Boo Boo” Andrade at The Dunk tomorrow night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Now that the state budget has been approved, Rhode Island lawmakers have mostly completed their top goals as they head into what is expected to be the final day of the legislative session.

So will Friday be smooth sailing or will members of the House and Senate struggle to make last call at the Hot Club tonight?

Here are some of the key bills to watch.

• Remember the education reform package House and Senate leaders unveiled together earlier this year? There are several outstanding issues with those bills. Keep an eye on what happens today with the proposal to expand the power of school principals.

• Lawmakers are trying to expand Pawtucket’s eminent domain powers – especially in the downtown area – but the bill has been met with strong opposition from Republicans and was a hot topic on Matt Allen’s radio show Thursday afternoon. It’s one of the first bills on the House agenda today.

• With officials at Lifespan, Care New England, and Brown University working this summer to sketch out a plan for a local academic health care system, the House is set to consider a bill that would extend the attorney general’s monitoring over hospital acquisitions from three years to five.

• Rhode Island could become the latest state to approve a “student loan bill of rights” that is designed to protect borrowers from predatory lenders. Maine and Connecticut have passed similar legislation.

NEED TO KNOW

• By embarking on a listening tour to discuss Providence’s struggling schools, education reform experts tell me Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is following a playbook that has worked in other states. But school officials are concerned with the level of uncertainty in the district.

• Rhode Island groups are praising the US Supreme Court’s decision to place a hold on a citizenship question from being asked on the 2020 census, but President Trump is still advocating for it to be included.

• Do not miss the Globe’s James Pindell’s scorecard from the second presidential debate last night. It’s incredibly handy, especially if you’re like me and kind of slept through the whole thing.

• Rhode Island’s two largest gambling entities – Twin River and IGT – are at odds after state leaders announced a 20-year deal to keep IGT in Providence through 2043. Twin River, which just announced it was moving its headquarters downtown, claims it is unprecedented “to give one gaming company monopoly control of the machines on the casino floor.”

• With Warwick leaders concerned about the school department’s financial picture, former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders was in town last night to discuss the city’s options with residents. Remember, Flanders was the court-appointed receiver in Central Falls.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• The schools are falling apart and Providence doesn’t have a budget for the fiscal year that begins Monday, but Mayor Jorge Elorza still chose to travel to Hawaii for the US Conference of Mayors event this week. He’s scheduled to discuss immigration reform, the census and education on panels that will run today through Sunday.

• The Rhode Island State Police will welcome 37 new troopers this afternoon at ceremony at the Community College of Rhode Island.

• Tonight in Newport, it’s a 50th anniversary celebration for the Pell Bridge. Festivities kick off around 6 p.m. at Fort Adams.

• If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids, the Providence Children’s Museum will launch its new Creativity Initiative tonight.

Thanks for reading.

