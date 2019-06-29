Firefighters battle blaze at iconic Providence power station
PROVIDENCE — Firefighters on Saturday had mostly knocked down a blaze at an iconic power station.
The fire at the Manchester Street Power Station was caused by a large transformer that failed, according to the Providence Department of Public Safety. The smoky blaze was nearly extinguished by the early afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The city firefighters union says more than 50 firefighters responded.
The natural gas power plant was acquired by Connecticut private investment firm Starwood Energy Group last year. It’s capable of generating enough to electricity for about 360,000 homes.
The station’s three towering smoke stacks are visible from nearby highways and overlook a popular row of waterfront bars. The station also had a cameo in the background of scenes in the 1998 comedy “There’s Something About Mary.”
Advertisement