Mass. mother accused of driving SUV into R.I. reservoir with 3 kids inside
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — A Massachusetts woman drove her vehicle into a reservoir with her three young children inside, according to police.
Amanda Nappi, 30, of Milford, Mass., drove her 2007 Toyota Highlander into the Lawton Valley Reservoir Friday afternoon, according to Portsmouth police. Police say she drove the SUV far enough into the body of water, which provides drinking water to area residents, to get submerged.
Nappi and the children were safely pulled from the vehicle and treated at a hospital, police said. Her children were turned over to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
Nappi faces three counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child and is being held at the Women’s Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston. It was not clear Saturday if she had a lawyer.
