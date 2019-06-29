Mass. mother accused of driving SUV into R.I. reservoir with 3 kids inside

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — A Massachusetts woman drove her vehicle into a reservoir with her three young children inside, according to police.

Amanda Nappi, 30, of Milford, Mass., drove her 2007 Toyota Highlander into the Lawton Valley Reservoir Friday afternoon, according to Portsmouth police. Police say she drove the SUV far enough into the body of water, which provides drinking water to area residents, to get submerged.