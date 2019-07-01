The five best places to watch fireworks in R.I.

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think Rhode Island politicians should declare their candidacies for office at the same time, like NBA free agency. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It’s the first day of the new fiscal year in Rhode Island, but let’s be real: All anyone is thinking about this week are hot dogs, vacation days and fireworks.

So, in honor of Rhode Map’s first Fourth of July bringing you the news, here is a definitive, totally scientific, ranking of the five best places to watch fireworks throughout the week in Rhode Island.

1. Providence, India Point Park (July 4)

The city may be strapped for cash, but it doesn’t skimp on parties. Thousands of people will visit the Fox Point area on Thursday for the celebration, which kicks off around 7 p.m. Bonus: All of the best food trucks will be there.

2. Newport, Fort Adams State Park (July 2)

Newport officials were planning to host fireworks in the middle of July, but they moved things up to Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Good choice.

3. Pawtucket, McCoy Stadium (July 1, 2, 3)

We don’t have that much time left with the PawSox, so make sure you get to McCoy for one of these nights. Plus, they’re playing the Yankees’ AAA affiliate this week.

4. Bristol, Independence Park (July 3)

Bristol is known best for its awesome parade, but it definitely punches about its weight when it comes to fireworks, too. Pro tip: Don’t try to be a hero and stay up all night on Wednesday so you can be first in line for Thursday’s parade.

5. Narragansett, Narragansett Town Beach (July 4)

The tourists from Connecticut and Massachusetts are already pouring into Rhode Island for the summer, but this party is for the locals. It’s also Family Beach Day on Thursday.

NEED TO KNOW

• My colleague Amanda Milkovits reports a Federal Hill nightclub has been ordered closed after a 28-year-old man was stabbed and killed outside the establishment early Sunday morning. It was the city’s seventh homicide of the year, and its third in two weeks.

• Providence is starting the fiscal year without a new budget in place, but that could be settled by the end of the week now that the City Council Finance Committee has given its blessing to a new tax plan. Under the proposal, homeowners would have a tax rate of $24.56 per $1,000 of assessed value, with owner-occupied homes getting a 40 percent exemption.

• It looks like Providence City Councilman Luis Aponte’s criminal trial for allegedly misusing his campaign fund will be in September. Aponte also has Ed Roy working as his attorney because previous lawyer Artin Coloian may be called as a witness.

• The Rhode Island Progressive Democrats are in the early stages of building a nonprofit that will focus specifically on climate change. The group filed incorporation papers last week, and state coordinator Nate Carpenter tells me he’ll have more to say in the coming months.

• Losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford may be a gut punch for the Celtics, but fans are going to love Kemba Walker . Meanwhile, the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy says Kyrie may now be Boston’s greatest sports villain.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• The Catholic Diocese of Providence will release a list today of clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of minors. Check back for the updated list.

• Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will continue her listening tour in Providence schools tonight at the Providence Career and Technical Academy. Tonight’s forum is dedicated specifically for students.

• If you’re reading this from the train, then you already know that MBTA fares went up today. A one-way trip from Providence to Boston now costs $12.25.

• Officials in North Providence are scheduled to vote on the town budget at a meeting tonight.

