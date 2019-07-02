Verizon debuts super-fast 5G wireless service in Providence

Super-fast 5G wireless data service crept a little closer to Boston on Monday, as Verizon Communications launched the first 5G service in Providence.

A 5G system is designed to offer much faster data downloads than current 4G technology. Verizon promises average download speeds of 450 megabits per second — about 10 times faster than the latest 4G services. Verizon also promises peak download speeds of up to 1.5 gigabits per second, fast enough to download full-length high-resolution movies in a few seconds.

But users will have to purchase phones that are compatible with the upgraded network, at prices ranging from $700 to $1,300. In addition, 5G service will be available only in certain areas of Providence. Verizon said the service is available to residents of College Hill, Federal Hill, and Mt. Hope, and on the campuses of Brown University, the Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College.