Massachusetts governor highlights $1B commuter rail expansion to Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford

Baker administration officials on Tuesday took a break from their focus on trouble-shooting service problems in the core MBTA system to tout progress on a massive expansion of service designed to bring commuter rail to Taunton and the South Coast cities of Fall River and New Bedford.

Gathering in Freetown, the governor and lawmakers grabbed shovels and posed for photos to highlight work on phase one of the rail extension.

The first phase, at a fully funded cost to the state of about $1.05 billion, is designed to bring rail service to the South Coast by the end of 2023. It entails extending the existing Middleborough Line service using diesel-powered trains to New Bedford and Fall River, reconstructing 17.3 miles of the New Bedford line and 11.7 miles of the Fall River line; upgrading the existing Middleborough secondary track over 7.1 miles from Pilgrim Junction to Cotley Junction; building two new layover facilities and constructing six new stations.