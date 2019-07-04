scorecardresearch

Bristol does it right for Fourth of July

By Amanda Milkovits Globe Staff,July 4, 2019, 4 minutes ago
Jay Morin of Providence, R.I. waves a flag during the 234th Fourth of July Celebration Parade in Bristol, R.I. on Thursday, July 4.
Tens of thousands attended the 234th annual Fourth of July Parade in Bristol, R.I., the nation’s oldest continuous parade and the reason for Bristol’s designation as “most patriotic town in America.” Military veterans and marching bands, school athletes and politicians, firefighters and police officers marched the two-mile route through downtown in sweltering temperatures. The annual celebration began in the town in 1785.

Twins Antonella and her sister Valentina, 9 months, of Rumford, R.I. with father, Kaike, and mother Lilly, along the parade route..
George King, 72, of Franklin, Conn. poses for a portrait on his 1916 Ambulance 255 replica.
Newly commissioned naval officers march in the parade.
Stars and stripes were sported byJacob Medeiros.
Phaedra Dziedzic, 34, of Bristol, R.I.
David Gomes, 61, of Bristol, R.I. is all decked out in flags.
