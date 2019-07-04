Bristol does it right for Fourth of July
Tens of thousands attended the 234th annual Fourth of July Parade in Bristol, R.I., the nation’s oldest continuous parade and the reason for Bristol’s designation as “most patriotic town in America.” Military veterans and marching bands, school athletes and politicians, firefighters and police officers marched the two-mile route through downtown in sweltering temperatures. The annual celebration began in the town in 1785.
