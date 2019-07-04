Bristol does it right for Fourth of July

Tens of thousands attended the 234th annual Fourth of July Parade in Bristol, R.I., the nation’s oldest continuous parade and the reason for Bristol’s designation as “most patriotic town in America.” Military veterans and marching bands, school athletes and politicians, firefighters and police officers marched the two-mile route through downtown in sweltering temperatures. The annual celebration began in the town in 1785.

Twins Antonella and her sister Valentina, 9 months, of Rumford, R.I. with father, Kaike, and mother Lilly, along the parade route.. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)

George King, 72, of Franklin, Conn. poses for a portrait on his 1916 Ambulance 255 replica. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)