The clock is ticking for Raimondo to sign the state budget. Inside Commissioner Infante-Green’s truth-telling tour.

Most of Rhode Island might be taking today off, but there is still some unfinished business at the State House.

Governor Gina Raimondo has until tomorrow to sign the nearly $10 billion state budget into law, or it will take effect automatically. She has not publicly threatened to veto the budget, but she does have that option.

So what’s the holdup?

It’s true that Raimondo didn’t get everything she wanted from lawmakers this year, and they outright rejected her expansion of free college. But she did win an increase in the number of state-funded pre-kindergarten seats, and her economic development toolbox remains largely intact.

She appears to be concerned about the unintended consequences that could emerge from a provision in the budget that blocks state agencies that are running a deficit from paying vendors or hiring additional staff. WPRI reported there are specific concerns about how the policy would affect the Department of Children, Youth and Families, which has unpredictable caseloads every year.

The budget was supposed to take effect July 1, but state operates off of last year’s spending plan until a new one becomes law. Rhode Island is one of seven states that drew criticism from Moody’s this week for not having a budget in place, but the ratings agency noted the state is unlikely to have problems with making debt payments.

• Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has offered harsh criticism of Providence schools over the last week, but her message appears to be resonating with families throughout the city. Here’s my latest on the commissioner’s truth-telling tour.

• No one celebrates the Fourth of July like Bristol. Check out our awesome photo gallery from yesterday’s parade.

• If this doesn’t make you smile, nothing will. All students who graduated from the Nowell Leadership Academy – a high school with campuses in Providence and Central Falls that is designed for new moms or pregnant teens – were awarded $219 gifts toward a CollegeBound Saver account for their children by Treasurer Seth Magaziner this year.

• Providence is on track to have a budget in place by next week now that Mayor Jorge Elorza and the City Council came to terms on a deal, but it’s still unclear whether Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare is is having his salary cut. The council says he is and the mayor says he isn’t.

• Don’t miss Dan Shaughnessy’s look at an emotional new book from Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy.

• I’m a guest on WPRI 12’s “Newsmakers” this weekend. We’ll be talking about Providence’s budget fiasco and its struggling schools. Make sure you tune in.

• If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out the RISD Museum’s new “Gorham Silver” exhibit. Here’s a review from the Globe.

• The Department of Environmental Management is conducting its annual “Operation Dry Water” campaign this weekend to target boaters who have been drinking alcohol. Don’t be stupid.

• Providence Restaurant Week starts Sunday. I’m going to Gregg’s.

