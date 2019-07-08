RI’s property valuation process makes for headaches and sticker shock. So what’s a state to do?

While some other states make small adjustments to property tax valuations each year, Rhode Island law mandates that local governments make statistical updates just once every three years, with a full revaluation only needed once every nine years. That can leave cities and towns reeling every third year from major changes all at once.

In Johnston, meanwhile, a property value update spurred the mayor to pursue a two-tier tax structure, and state lawmakers let the town shift some of the tax burden to commercial and industrial properties to cushion the blow for homeowners.

PROVIDENCE — When it came time for a state-mandated property tax revaluation this year, city leaders used the moment as a chance to propose a tax structure aimed at shielding lower-income neighborhoods from steep hikes. But the idea drew an outcry from higher-income neighborhoods and state lawmakers nixed it.

Taxpayers are left fuming, while politicians scramble for solutions.

“The revaluations are expensive, and they create a great deal of disruption, as you see in Providence in particular — and Johnston, as well,” said Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee, a former Cumberland mayor.

At McKee’s request, the state House of Representative in June passed a resolution creating a “Rhode Island City and Town Revaluation Study Commission,” to take a hard look at the issue and make recommendations by January 2020.

“Massachusetts has a good model,” McKee said.

Full revaluations take place every five years in Massachusetts, but McKee said the key difference is that local assessors make small annual tweaks to property values based on statistics on property sales.

Those annual adjustments help towns and cities avoid the “huge swings in value, up and down” that used to alarm taxpayers in years past, when Massachusetts required revaluations every three years, said Christopher Wilcock, president of the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers.

Wilcock is chief assessor in Melrose, a city of some 28,000 people, just north of Boston. “It’s one of the hottest zip codes,” he explained. “And you’ll see a 7 percent to 8 percent increase in property value every year. So if there were no adjustment for three years, you would have an increase of 21 percent to 24 percent in value all at once.”

Annual adjustments, often made by the local assessor’s office rather than by outside firms, help to minimize the change in value (and taxes paid) in any one year. “The values stay in tune with the market,” Wilcock said. “So it does help people understand what their assessment is.”

Plus, the annual adjustments are based on fresh sales data, Wilcock noted. “If you are waiting every fifth year or every third year, it’s a little harder to explain to people where the valuations come from,” he said.

McKee said the annual updates make a lot of sense: “You won’t have these tremendous spikes up and down, and hopefully it will lessen the reactionary kind of strategies happening in Providence right now.”

There’s also a difference in how Massachusetts handles revaluation appeals. In Rhode Island, revaluation disputes can drag on for years in the courts, whereas Massachusetts uses a statewide appeals board to resolve such disputes quickly.

Wilcock said that like those in Rhode Island, revaluation challenges start on the local level in Massachusetts, but property owners may appeal to the Boston-based Appellate Tax Board, which hears and decides on state and local tax appeals.

In a 2017 budget document, Governor Gina M. Raimondo proposed a more frequent valuation process — similar to Massachusetts — but lawmakers didn’t agree to the change.

“The state’s 10-year property revaluation cycle is the longest revaluation cycle in the country,” the administration wrote. “Infrequent revaluations translate into disparities in property tax burden between types and classes of property within and among cities and towns.”

Last week, Raimondo press secretary Josh Block said, “The Governor has fought for changes to the property revaluation structure that would save taxpayer money and provide greater accuracy and equity across municipalities. She continues to believe the system is in need of such reforms.”

In Providence, residents have seen massive swings in property values over the last decade.

This year, home values in Providence increased by an average of 25 percent. But some neighborhoods saw larger spikes than others. In more affluent neighborhoods, where there tends to be less volatility in values, some even saw their assessments shrink. Raimondo, for example, saw her East Side home’s value fall from $975,000 to $913,000.

Elorza proposed a tax rate reduction, but City Council leaders argued it was unfair because it meant that some neighborhoods that had large value increases were going to see tax increases while wealthier residents might see their bills shrink. The council unsuccessfully lobbied the General Assembly to allow it to send larger tax bills to properties valued at more than $350,000.

In the end, Elorza and the council eventually agreed to a tax plan that allows owner-occupied properties to receive a 40 percent exemption. The majority of residents will still see a tax increase, but not as steep as the one in the mayor’s initial plan.

Councilman David Salvatore, who works as the director of governmental affairs for the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, said the Providence situation is a good example of how the state’s revaluation law forces local governments to make significant changes to their tax policies.

“Taxpayers are confused when they see these large swings in their taxes every three years,” Salvatore said. “I think we have an obligation to set a policy that is easily comprehendible to the average taxpayer.”

In Johnston, Mayor Joseph M. Polisena said residential property values shot up by about 26 percent in the town’s most recent statistical update. “That’s a big hit for people,” he said. “We don’t want to give people sticker shock.”

So the town tried to get creative by securing state approval to use a two-tier tax system that taxes commercial and industrial properties at a higher rate than residential properties.

“It shifts the burden — but not a lot,” Polisena said. “We don’t want to gouge businesses because we are business friendly.”

With the two-tier tax system, tax increases for homeowners won’t be quite as large as they would have been otherwise, he said.

“Everybody thinks their property is worth $500,000 when they’re selling it,” Polisena said. “But when they get that tax bill, they say ‘It’s only worth $100,000 — this house is a dump I live in.’ It’s human nature. I say the same thing.”

Polisena likes the idea of having local assessors do annual updates on property values. “It will even things out,” he said. “Plus, doing a reval is expensive. The only winners are the reval companies. Give the power back to the cities and towns.”

But he dislikes the idea of a statewide revaluation appeals process. “They don’t know what Johnston is all about,” he said. “They don’t know the full identity of all 39 cities and towns.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com