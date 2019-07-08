Raimondo to mingle with super elites in Idaho this week. R.I. leaders want to change the property assessment process.

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I made an 18-foot putt over the weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or colleagues who would like to receive a copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Governor Gina Raimondo doesn’t always travel to Sun Valley, Idaho, but when she does, it’s to mingle with the world’s elite at the investment bank Allen & Company’s exclusive annual media conference.

Advertisement

The governor is scheduled to attend the invite-only convention from Tuesday until Friday, where her aides say she’ll be pursuing economic development opportunities.

So who attends these meetings and how did Raimondo get invited?

Variety reported in May this year’s guest list includes Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Disney’s Bob Iger. Among the deals that have been formed at the conference were Bezos’ purchase of The Washington Post and the disastrous Time Warner/AOL merger.

The biggest gossip this year appears to be that the heads of CBS and Viacom won’t be attending the event as the two companies continue their merger discussions. But who knows? Maybe a Mickey Mouse statue will replace the Independent Man by next week.

It’s not exactly clear how Raimondo’s presence was requested, but it’s worth noting Allen & Company executives have donated at least $10,000 to her political campaign in recent years and they sent at least $20,000 to the state Democratic Party last year. Raimondo also chairs the Democratic Governors Association.

Don’t expect to learn too much about the conversations Raimondo had when she returns to Rhode Island. While there are occasionally leaks, Mark Dee from the Idaho Mountain Express reports its agenda “is as secretive as the business that puts it on.”

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Homeowners throughout Rhode Island will get their property tax bills sometime this month, and many may face stick shock after their homes saw significant jumps in value. Ed Fitzpatrick and I dive into why state leaders want to change the way assessments work.

• Governor Raimondo did end up signing the state budget on Friday, but she wasn’t happy about it. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio issued a statement saying “it is imperative that we get hiring and spending practices under control.”

• The US women’s soccer team put on a dominant performance throughout the World Cup, and Sunday’s final was no different. The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy called the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands a “fitting conclusion to three weeks of kicking butt and taking names.”

• Meet the Massachusetts teenager who is playing video games instead of going to high school. Yes, you read that right.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

• The Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation will hold its first meeting since a group of activists were arrested during a protest outside the Wyatt last week.

• PSA: The Providence City Council is NOT meeting today, despite scheduling a meeting. The council will meet tomorrow to give final passage to the $770 million budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.

• It’s Ed Fitzpatrick’s birthday. Make sure you send him a note.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.