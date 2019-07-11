scorecardresearch

Rhode Island mayor apologizes to another mayor over an employee’s tweet

By Associated PressJuly 11, 2019, 52 minutes ago
Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/File/2018)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has apologized to Cranston Mayor Allan Fung for a tweet sent by a city employee.

Elorza, a Democrat, said Thursday he also told Fung, a Republican, that Kevin Aherne no longer works for the city.

Aherne, a communications director in the planning department, deleted his Twitter account.

Aherne confirmed to WPRI-TV he was resigning over the tweet, but declined to discuss it further.

Screenshots posted on Twitter, including one by Fung , show a Tuesday tweet in which Aherne accuses Fung and Cranston police of criminalizing poverty, adding a crude play on words with Fung’s name.

The tweet includes a photo of an officer apparently speaking to panhandlers. Aherne mistook a Warwick cruiser for Cranston.

Fung tweeted to Elorza that it’s not a Cranston cruiser, and #HeardBetterSlamsFromA5thGrader.