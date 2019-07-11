Why replacing the PawSox is easier said than done

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Biggest Little. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m sad that Lamar Odom won’t be playing in the Big3 this weekend at The Dunk. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It’s not going to be an easy day for Rhode Island, especially for officials in Pawtucket.

The city of Worcester will hold a ceremonial ground-breaking this afternoon for Polar Park, the new baseball stadium where the PawSox are moving beginning in the 2021 season. You know it’s real when you start seeing guys in suits and loafers wearing hardhats while smiling for the cameras.

And for those asking whether Rhode Island leaders can simply recruit a new Minor League Baseball team to play in McCoy Stadium, the truth is that it’s easier said than done.

That’s because affiliated professional baseball has a set of obscure territorial rights rules that would require Larry Lucchino’s PawSox ownership group to sign off on a new team coming to Pawtucket, or most of Rhode Island for that matter. Such a deal may also need sign off from a host of others as well, including Major League Baseball and the International League.

Of course, anyone who followed the quest to build a new stadium for the PawSox knows there’s another important factor here: If Rhode Island didn’t support building a ballpark last time, what would make anyone confident that a AA or A team could pull it off in the future?

The good news is there has been some interest in McCoy Stadium. In April, the state received six redevelopment proposals, four of which included the possibility of baseball or soccer teams coming to Pawtucket.

City officials are hoping to have more concrete plans in place by the end of the year.

NEED TO KNOW

• I’ve been getting lots of questions about the role charter schools might play in the state’s intervention in Providence schools. Here’s my look at whether the city could see a significant expansion of schools like Achievement First.

• The stabbing death of a man outside of a nightclub on Federal Hill has restaurant owners in the tourist-friendly neighborhood worried about how their businesses will be affected this summer. Amanda Milkovits has all the details on the city’s attempt to close the club for good.

• Rhode Island is back at the bottom of CNBC’s ranking of the top states for business. Ed Fitzpatrick looks at why the state Commerce Corporation is calling the list “inaccurate.”

• Congrats to WJAR’s Frank Coletta, who is hanging up his tie after nearly 41 years on local television. His last day is July 26.

• DCYF director Trista Piccola is leaving her job after a two-and-a-half year stint where her department came under constant fire from lawmakers for its handling of various child welfare cases. She is moving to Arizona with her family.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green continues her listening tour of Providence schools with a 6 p.m. meeting at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. Tonight’s forum will be for Spanish-speaking parents.

• Mayor Jorge Elorza is set to highlight various summer learning opportunities for kids at an event at Nathan Bishop Middle School this morning.

• “Providence Lost,” a new documentary that highlights a family as they navigate the state’s eviction process, will be screened at the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island at 7 p.m.

