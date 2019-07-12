Buddy Cianci is back on the radio. Seriously.

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Biggest Little. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m ready for robot umpires. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Call it the summer of Buddy.

With Trinity Rep set to bring the “The Prince of Providence” to the stage in September, WPRO-AM has taken a different approach. The radio station is airing the “Best of the Buddy Cianci Show” Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. for the next few months.

The 12-week run of the former Providence mayor’s talk show started in June, but it’s too soon to say how it’s performing. Keep in mind, no one expects those weekend timeslots to produce big ratings.

It’s unclear who chose which shows to air, but Cianci’s full personality has been on display so far. (You can listen to all of them here.)

The first two episodes were from his 2007 return to radio after serving time in federal prison on a corruption charge. He was somewhat self-deprecating about his stint in what he always referred to as a gated community, but he also sounded like a political candidate as he talked about the need to improve Rhode Island’s self-esteem

In other episodes, you get the darker side of Buddy. The score settler. One show focuses on then-Mayor David Cicilline’s brother pleading guilty to shaking down drug dealers. (Bonus: A young Tim White from WPRI makes a cameo.) Another show targets former Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, you better listen soon. Folks at WPRO-AM don’t expect the replay shows to last beyond the summer.

NEED TO KNOW

• After officials in Worcester broke ground on Polar Park yesterday, my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick took in a ball game at McCoy Stadium to learn how fans of the PawSox are feeling about losing their team.

• Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is thrilled President Trump has officially abandoned plans to ask a citizenship question on next year’s census. Remember, the state remains dangerously close to losing one of its two seats in the US House of Representatives.

• On Boston Public Radio yesterday, former Massachusetts Secretary of Education Paul Reville said he’s never heard an education chief in the country talk about a school district the way Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has talked about Providence schools. He was referring specifically to her comment about not wanting to send her children to any city schools.

• Despite the claims of the Providence City Council, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare is not getting a $40,000 cut to his salary. The council did reduce the commissioner’s pay in the budget that was just signed into law, but Mayor Jorge Elorza has agreed to compensate Pare for his role as acting fire chief. He will continue to earn $162,000 a year.

• Fun Friday question: What’s your favorite beach in Rhode Island and why? Email me at Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• Heading to Narragansett tonight? Check out the Rhode Island Philharmonic Pops at the North Beach Clubhouse at 8 p.m.

• If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Big3 basketball league is playing at The Dunk on Saturday afternoon. I’ll be there, so come say hi.

• Providence’s Jewelry District Association is running a two-hour tour of that rapidly changing neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

• The final public forum on Providence schools is tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at the South Providence Library on Prairie Avenue.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

