2 indictments issued in wake of Providence Hells Angels shooting

PROVIDENCE — Authorities said two men have been indicted in connection with gunfire last month outside of a Hells Angels clubhouse.

Joseph Lancia, 28, of Smithfield, president of the club’s Rhode Island chapter, was indicted earlier this month on charges including assault with intent to murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to State Police and the attorney general’s office.

Lancia was arrested June 11 after police battered down the organization’s clubhouse door. He’s accused of shooting at a man driving by the clubhouse.