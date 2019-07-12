2 indictments issued in wake of Providence Hells Angels shooting
PROVIDENCE — Authorities said two men have been indicted in connection with gunfire last month outside of a Hells Angels clubhouse.
Joseph Lancia, 28, of Smithfield, president of the club’s Rhode Island chapter, was indicted earlier this month on charges including assault with intent to murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to State Police and the attorney general’s office.
Lancia was arrested June 11 after police battered down the organization’s clubhouse door. He’s accused of shooting at a man driving by the clubhouse.
Lancia pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday. He was released on $100,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the man who was targeted, but not hit.
Advertisement
A second Hells Angels member, Lance Imor, 54, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and concealing a felony.