Care New England withdraws from merger talks with Lifespan, Brown

Care New England’s board of directors voted Monday to withdraw from the negotiations, according to president and CEO James E. Fanale and board Chairman Charles R. Reppucci.

The decision is a defeat for Governor Gina Raimondo, who announced in June that Massachusetts-based Partners Healthcare would back off its attempt to acquire Care New England in order to clear the way for local partnership.

PROVIDENCE – Care New England has pulled out of negotiations to form a local academic health center with Lifespan and Brown University, less than two months after the three Rhode Island institutions agreed to spend the summer discussing a partnership.

“As those responsible for the fiduciary oversight of CNE, the board has concluded that it is in the best interest of CNE and the community it serves to end the tri-party discussions,” Fanale and Reppucci said in a prepared statement.

“In making this decision, the board took into account many considerations, including but not limited to, capital requirements and financial stability of the combined system, community need, anti-trust considerations, organizational stability, and implementation risks,” they said.

Care New England is Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital operator, behind Lifespan. It controls Women & Infants, Butler Hospital, and Kent Hospital.

Care New England had reached an agreement to be acquired by Partners, but Lifespan launched a public relations campaign opposing the deal. Lifespan operates Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Bradley Hospital, and Newport Hospital.

Raimondo did not oppose the proposed merger with Partners, but she said she favored a local solution. She met in person with heads of Care New England, Lifespan, and Brown at least once over the last month.

In a statement, she said she is disappointed the parties could not reach an agreement.

“I continue to believe that a locally-run, academic medical center is what’s in the best interest of Rhode Island,” she said. “I have encouraged the parties to keep an open mind, remain open to future discussions, and to continue to pursue expanded collaboration that could pave the way to further integration down the road.”

In their statement, Fanale and Reppucci said Care New England “has implemented a remarkable turnaround with significant improvements.” In May, the institution reported a $4.6 million loss during the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year.

“We have exciting growth plans, clinical development opportunities, and plans for capital improvements,” they said. “We also look forward to expanding our collaboration with Lifespan and Brown University on new clinical and academic opportunities. We are confident and optimistic about the future and our place as a leading health care institution in Rhode Island. As we move forward in our mission, we will continue to serve our patients with honesty, integrity, and clinical excellence.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.