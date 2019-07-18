Mayor Pete, Senator Warren rule among R.I. political donors. We’re good at sports betting.

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m all-in on Tommy Fleetwood at Royal Portrush this weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or colleagues who would like to receive a copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Rhode Island residents contributed at least $125,000 to Democratic presidential hopefuls during the second quarter of 2019, but two candidates stand out: South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigieg led the way by raising $38,000 in Rhode Island between April 1 and June 30, while Warren brought in $34,000. Nationally, Buttigieg topped the leaderboard with $24 million, and Warren was third with just under $20 million.

Former Vice President Joe Biden finished second nationally with $22 million, but a breakdown of his Rhode Island-specific donations weren’t yet available on the Federal Election Commission’s website early Thursday morning. It’s conceivable that he would be in the mix locally with Buttigieg and Warren.

Buttigieg, Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appear to have the early activist momentum in Rhode Island. Providence City Council President Sabina Matos is among Buttigieg’s top backers, as the two were in the same class (2014) of the Aspen Institute-Rodel fellowship. Meanwhile, former state Representatives Aaron Regunberg and David Segal are urging progressives to consider both Warren and Sanders.

Other Democrats that saw donations from Rhode Island residents in the second quarter were former HUD Secretary Julián Castro ($11,500), former Congressman Beto O’Rourke ($6,500) and US Senator Kamala Harris ($5,000).

One last tidbit: President Donald Trump brought in just $7,800 from Rhode Islanders. Only Vermont ($3,100) gave him less.

• Rhode Island might have the luckiest sports bettors in the country, mostly because the Patriots won the Super Bowl. Here’s my look at the turbulent first year of legalized sports betting, and why experts think the state will be just fine.

• Awesome news for East Providence: Officials are working with Live Nation Entertainment to secure space for a new amphitheater that would house the city’s waterfront concert series. The venue is expected to open in 2020.

• My colleague Amanda Milkovits reports the Providence Board of Licenses is expected to rule on the future of Club Seven on Federal Hill next Wednesday. Six individuals have now been charged in connection with the stabbing death of man in a nearby parking lot last month.

• In his debut for the Ideas section of the Globe, friend of Rhode Map Phil Eil writes that it’s time for colleges to start treating adjunct professors fairly.

• If you only read one thing this week, make sure it’s Chad Finn’s profile on Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley .

• All of the bigwigs in the offshore wind world are in Newport this week for the Rhode Island Clean Energy Innovation Summit and Offshore Forum. Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to address the conference this morning.

• The Providence City Council is back in action tonight with proposals to ban panhandling, place a moratorium on liquor licenses on Federal Hill and conduct an audit of the school department.

• Down in East Greenwich, the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Main Street Stroll tonight at 5 p.m.

Thanks for reading.

