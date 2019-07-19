The big questions going forward about R.I.’s takeover of Providence schools

If you have friends or colleagues who would like to receive a copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and all this reporting is really getting in the way of my attempt to rewatch “The Wire” for the 30th time. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

If you haven’t heard yet, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is set to begin the process of taking over Providence schools next week. Make sure you read my scoop from last night.

Advertisement

The scale of the state’s intervention – known as reconstitution – is unprecedented, so it’s still unclear how far Infante-Green’s reforms will go. Here’s a guide to the key unanswered questions.

Will teachers lose their jobs?

It’s no secret that Mayor Jorge Elorza supports the state’s plan in part because he has been unsuccessful in making significant changes to the teachers’ union contract. But that doesn’t mean a total overhaul is imminent. First, any mass firing would need to withstand a legal challenge. Second, it’s already July 19. Finding hundreds of new teachers in the next six weeks is nearly impossible. Look for Infante-Green to try to negotiate a more favorable contract rather than going to war.

Will schools be closed?

One power that appears clear in reconstitution is the ability to shutter failing schools. But again, it’s July and there are logistical challenges to forcing kids to change schools. Observers expect her to clear the barriers for charter schools like Achievement First to expand, but it’s unlikely you’ll see wholesale changes by the time students return to school September 3.

Advertisement

Will the school board be replaced?

The mayor and the nine people he has appointed to serve on the board have the same question. We know board leadership has met with Infante-Green to explain why some level of continuity is important - especially when it comes to handling union grievances. But it’s entirely possible a restructuring is coming.

Who will the new superintendent report to?

The school board announced this week it plans to bring on former Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Fran Gallo to help with the opening of schools, but it appears Infante-Green wants to find a schools chief that will report directly to her. That search is underway.

Will this cost taxpayers more money?

Don’t forget, the state already covers two-thirds of Providence’s nearly $400 million school budget, but the city will still be required to provide the other third to the school system. It would also be surprising if Infante-Green doesn’t lobby state lawmakers next year to increase funding for targeted intervention in the city.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Why drive to Newport when you can float instead? Writing for the Globe’s Travel section, Jenna Pelletier explains why the Providence-to-Newport ferry is one of Rhode Island’s best-kept secrets.

• How detectives cracked a 31-year-old cold case involving a 10-year-old Pawtucket girl. Amanda Milkovits reports that DNA played a crucial role.

Advertisement

• ICYMI: Governor Gina Raimondo remains one of the least popular governors in the country, according to a Morning Consult poll. Meanwhile, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman calls Raimondo “my kind of Democrat.”

• This is cool. A team of researchers from the University of Rhode Island is sailing 2,000 nautical miles into the Arctic over the next month. This being 2019, they’re also live-streaming it.

• Question of the week: Watching David Duval shoot 91 at Royal Portrush yesterday made me thankful no one is recording when I play at Trigg’s. What’s your favorite golf course in Rhode Island? Email me at Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• US Senator Jack Reed is set to visit the southern border near McAllen, Texas today to get a look at immigrant detention facilities and processing centers.

• My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick will deliver remarks this morning at the 21st annual Open Government Summit at Roger Williams University Law School. He’s great with the one-liners.

• I was a guest on The Public’s Radio this morning talking Providence with Ian Donnis and City Council President Sabina Matos. I’ll also be on “Lively Experiment” this Sunday with Ian, URI professor Maureen Moakley and host Jim Hummel.

• If you want to see some quality baseball, check out the Rhode Island state Little League tournament that begins Saturday. The four teams vying a trip to the New England regionals are Cranston Western, Burrillville, Chariho and Barrington. The tournament is at Cragan Field in East Greenwich.

Advertisement

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.