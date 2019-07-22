Lockdown ordered at R.I. prison after inmate stabbing
CRANSTON, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Corrections on Monday ordered a lockdown at the state prison because an inmate stabbed another inmate.
The altercation occurred within the maximum security section at the Adult Correctional Institutions, agency spokesman J.R. Ventura said.
An inmate was taken to the hospital to be treated for what appears to be a stab wound, Ventura said; he was conscious and responsive. Another inmate is being questioned, Ventura said.
Guards in tactical gear could be seen outside the prison Monday morning.
The facility was put on lockdown to make sure the area is secured, and safety protocols were activated as part of the normal response procedures, Ventura said.
Advertisement
The stabbing appears to be an isolated incident, Ventura said.