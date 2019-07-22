Lockdown ordered at R.I. prison after inmate stabbing

CRANSTON, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Corrections on Monday ordered a lockdown at the state prison because an inmate stabbed another inmate.

The altercation occurred within the maximum security section at the Adult Correctional Institutions, agency spokesman J.R. Ventura said.

An inmate was taken to the hospital to be treated for what appears to be a stab wound, Ventura said; he was conscious and responsive. Another inmate is being questioned, Ventura said.