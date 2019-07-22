SCOOP: Mulling lawsuit, R.I. League of Cities and Towns hires Angel Taveras in battle over continuing union contracts

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think Providence‘s ice skating rink should turn into a giant public swimming pool every summer. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras might no longer hold elected office, but that doesn't mean he's out of the game.

Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras might no longer hold elected office, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the game.

Taveras and his law firm, Greenberg Traurig, have been hired by the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns as the league considers taking legal action against the state over controversial legislation approved earlier this year that extends municipal union contracts indefinitely when a new deal isn’t reached.

In an email, Brian Daniels, the league’s executive director, confirmed Taveras was engaged to “inform our members about how best to exercise their legal right to operate their communities in the best interests of taxpayers.”

“Mayors, town managers and municipal leaders from across the state and party lines were united in opposition to legislation guaranteeing lifetime contracts,” Daniels said. “The League consistently informed elected officials that contract continuation was unnecessary, ties the hands of local elected officials in negotiations, and locks a community into contracts that they may no longer afford. Unfortunately, special interests prevailed.”

Governor Gina Raimondo vetoed a similar bill in 2017 because it would have extended all provisions in union contracts, but she said she signed it into law this year because it was changed to continue only the wages and benefits in the deals.

Union leaders have argued the bill restores a longstanding practice of continuing local contracts in Rhode Island that was overturned by the courts in 2009 when the East Providence School Committee sought to make changes to the pay and benefits of teachers.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Meet the Rhode Island native who wanted to move his restaurant supply company from Massachusetts to the I-195 land, but says state leaders were “not highly interested in a world headquarters for a $2 billion company.” Ed Fitzpatrick explores what went wrong.

• More from Ed: Hundreds of friends and supporters of Providence police Officer Edmond F. Malloy Jr. participated in the Rising Above Cancer 5K Run/Walk in Warwick City Park over the weekend.

• A farm in Tiverton is on the market for $625,000 – and you can keep the alpacas.

• Amanda Milkovits reports Providence police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2019 after a 41-year-old man was found slain in his residence at 123 Jewett St. early Sunday. While overall violent crime is down this year, the city has had two more homicides than it had at the same point last year.

• It looks like IGT is preparing to take the fight to Twin River as it seeks a new 20-year lottery and casino contract with the state. A 501(c)4 called “Keeping Jobs in Rhode Island, Inc.” was created last week, presumably to advocate for the IGT deal ahead of a special legislative session this fall. Twin River is already running ads criticizing the proposed deal.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is expected to consider incentives for Aretec, Inc., a data science firm that help modernize IT systems for its clients. Governor Raimondo is planning to attend the meeting.

• The 2019 Providence Fringe Festival has its kickoff party tonight in The Wilbury Theatre Group’s building at 40 Sonoma Ct.

• This is news you can use every day: State Senator Gayle Goldin has created a list of ice cream shops broken down by senate district.

• Thank you to everyone who responded to Friday’s question about the best golf course in Rhode Island. The winner was Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club in Middletown, which reader Alan Bardsley says offers views of Narragansett Bay from every hole.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.