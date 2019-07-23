Rhode Island AG, State Police to review 70 years of sexual abuse allegations from Providence Diocese

The attorney general’s office and Bishop Thomas J. Tobin entered a memorandum of understanding Monday that will give prosecutors and the Rhode Island State Police access to 70 years of diocesan files and records — whether or not the allegations were deemed credible by the diocese.

PROVIDENCE — Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday that his office and the State Police will review all files of childhood sexual abuse collected by the Diocese of Providence since 1950.

Sign up to receive a daily briefing on our Rhode Island coverage in your inbox each morning. Tell us your tips, thoughts, and ideas here .

Advertisement

The attorney general said the review is intended to identify any prosecutable cases and ensure there are no credibly accused clergy in active ministry. The attorney general’s office will also determine how the diocese responded to past reports of child sexual abuse and give the diocese input into improving its policies and procedures for preventing and responding to allegations.

“While this voluntary, additional disclosure by the Diocese is an important step forward in our review,” Neronha said in a statement Tuesday, “we will not hesitate to take any additional steps that may prove necessary to fully determine the scope of misconduct here and take appropriate action.”

Neronha also promised to be transparent as possible within the law on the results of the review.

“I welcome this opportunity to continue our cooperation with the Rhode Island Office of Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police,” Tobin said in a statement Tuesday. “It also affirms our longstanding commitment to transparency and accountability in dealing with clergy sexual abuse of minors.”

The diocese’s office of compliance has its own investigator, retired State Police Major Kevin M. O’Brien, who reviews allegations of sexual abuse and refers complaints to the State Police. O’Brien compiled a list of accused priests that was published July 1; the list identified nearly 50 clergy who had been accused of child sexual abuse.

Advertisement

The diocese said it began working cooperatively with the attorney general’s office in 2016 to formalize its protocols on how allegations are reported to law enforcement and the attorney general’s office.

The list released July 1 ended up outraging some victims, who demanded to know why the clergy they’d reported weren’t listed. Former Suffolk University and Lesley University president Margaret McKenna was angry that the priest she’d accused of molesting her was labeled “publicly accused” and not “credibly.”

The attorney general’s office said the new memorandum of understanding expands on a 2016 letter of understanding with the diocese from Aug. 30, 2016, by providing greater access to historical records. The diocese will begin providing the files to the attorney general’s office and State Police within five days for review on a rolling basis.

The files will include the list released by the diocese on July 1, as well as previously collected files for the period of 1971 through 2007. In addition, all files related to allegations of child sexual abuse that are maintained in the Diocese Office of Compliance, as well as any other files requested by the attorney general, will be provided.

The attorney general’s office is encouraging victims to contact State Police Detective Jonathan Elliott at (401)-444-1372 to report clergy abuse and Day One’s Support Line at 401-421-4100 ext. 444 or e-mail support@dayoneri.org to be connected with clinical support and advocacy services.

Advertisement

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.