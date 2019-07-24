Providence revokes nightclub’s licenses in wake of brutal murder

The vote to permanently shut down Seven nightclub wasn’t unexpected. Nick Hemond, the club’s lawyer, said that he’d already filed for an appeal for a stay at the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation. A hearing is expected tomorrow.

“This should not have happened,” chairman Dylan Conley said to the family of 28-year-old Stephen Cabral, as they silently held up Cabral’s photo to show the board.

PROVIDENCE — Nearly a month after a North Providence man was savagely killed outside a Federal Hill nightclub, the city Board of Licenses voted unanimously Wednesday to revoke all of its licenses.

Hemond called the board’s decision “a charade.”

Seven, which has a sister location in Pittsburgh, hadn’t even lasted a year in its home at 114 Spruce St., in the heart of Federal Hill.

Soon after it opened last August, the club was a magnet for trouble. Residents and other business owners complained about fights, noise and patrons staggering out in the wee hours. For months, the board has heard reports of illegal bottle service, entertainment without a license, lack of insurance, disturbances and violence, Conley said.

Even on the night Cabral died, the owner of club Seven was offering bottle service to patrons and had a DJ playing music, in defiance of the board’s orders, Conley said.

“There are more pending issues at this club than we can prosecute, because they violate the law faster than we can [hold hearings],” Conley said.

While Conley said there wasn’t direct evidence that the fight leading to Cabral’s death started inside the nightclub, this was the last straw.

“The preponderance of evidence is that a successful night at club Seven is money generated by breaking the law,” Conley said. “Club Seven’s plan is to keep speeding and pay the ticket.”

If the owner of Seven nightclub had adequate security and if it had respected the terms of its license he said, maybe Cabral would be alive.

Cabral and his friends had just left Seven as it closed early June 30 when he was chased by a group of men. Surveillance video showed the men surround Cabral in a nearby Walgreens parking lot, where they knocked him down and stabbed him to death.

A detective testified that the assailants had also come from Seven. Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said later that the attack on Cabral “may have been the most inhumane homicide I’ve seen.”

The board had closed Seven in an emergency hearing hours after the homicide. Residents and business owners on Federal Hill were relieved the closure was permanent.

They hoped the state would keep it that way.

“It’s not that we want to see anyone go out of business,” said Rick Simone, executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association. “But in the last weeks since it’s been closed, it’s an incredibly different atmosphere.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com