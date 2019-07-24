Spurned suitor? State defends its effort to woo TriMark USA to Rhode Island

Meanwhile, state economic development officials insisted they tried hard to persuade TriMark to move its headquarters from Attleboro, Mass., to Providence. They defended their efforts, providing more details about the campaign to woo the company.

PROVIDENCE — State legislative leaders say they are disappointed the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission failed to land the corporate headquarters for the nation’s largest restaurant supply company, but they hope TriMark USA will now open a big distribution center in Rhode Island.

House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio issued separate statements in reaction to a Globe story revealing that TriMark had hoped to move its headquarters to former Interstate-195 land in Providence.

TriMark USA President and CEO Jerry Hyman said I-195 commission officials displayed “low interest” and offered “mediocre” incentives to attract the headquarters for the $2.1 billion company and 200 high-level jobs. So three months ago, TriMark moved into a headquarters in Mansfield, Mass.

But Hyman, who grew up in Pawtucket and lives in Barrington, said he is still interested in opening a 450,000-square-foot distribution center and division headquarters in his home state.

“It is terribly disappointing that a better effort was not made by the I-195 Commission to lure TriMark’s headquarters here,” said Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat. “A corporate headquarters appears to be more appropriate than mixed-use development.”

Mattiello noted Rhode Island is still in the running for the distribution center, saying, “I would hope that the Commerce Corporation will work with TriMark. I’m certain that 350 jobs would be very helpful to our citizens.”

“If Mr. Hyman wants to give us another bite at the apple, I urge him to please contact my office and I’ll walk him into to the commerce department myself,” said Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat. “We have a world-renowned hospitality industry, so it would be most fitting if the country’s largest restaurant supply company, which also happened to be founded by a Rhode Islander, was located here.”

Ruggerio said possible locations for the distribution center include the former I-195 land, the Quonset Business Park, and Newport’s North End.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation provided documentation, including e-mails and a 51-page slide presentation, to illustrate the efforts made to try to attract the TriMark corporate headquarters.

In addition to the former I-195 land, the slides detail 10 other potential sites for the headquarters — including locations in Pawtucket, Johnston, Lincoln, and Providence. The slides offer a menu of “impactful incentives,” including the “Qualified Jobs Tax Credit Program,” which provides annual tax credits of up to $7,000 per job for companies relocating jobs from out of state.

The slides also tout Rhode Island’s “world class quality of life” and its “stable and favorable business climate” — noting, for example, that the state has lowered its top income tax rate from 9 percent to 5.99 percent.

“Your company history is impressive and it is clear that the trajectory of TriMark is heading in an ambitious and upward direction,” Commerce Corporation senior vice president Lynn Rakowski wrote in a February 2018 e-mail to TriMark officials. “We would love to be part of your story and can think of no better place than Providence, Rhode Island (or proximity to) to build/build-out a headquarters location that is representative of who TriMark is and will be.”

Commerce Corporation spokesman Matthew Sheaff said, “Significant and vigorous efforts were made to land TriMark in Rhode Island.”

In multiple meetings and calls, officials discussed incentives and potential sites, and they reached out repeatedly to continue talking, Sheaff said. “The company did not pursue these possibilities. We aren’t sure why our communications went unanswered. That being said, the reason doesn’t matter. What matters is the potential interest now.”

He said state officials have called the company since the story ran and “very much welcome the opportunity to continue the conversation with TriMark.”

McNally, who left the I-195 commission June 1 for a private-sector investment management job, said it’s “just wrong” to suggest I-195 commission officials had low interest in the TriMark headquarters.

“I can assure you this administration would be very activist in trying to attract any company from out of state and equally activist in trying to keep companies here,” he said. “We lay out the red carpet for any and all.”

McNally said TriMark was talking about a 30,000-square-foot headquarters that would have been too small for a stand-alone building on the I-195 land. But he said officials suggested TriMark could be the lead tenant in another building, such the Wexford Innovation Center, which just opened on the I-195 land, or in other parts of the state. The commission followed up with TriMark but never heard back, he said.

Hyman said his headquarters had occupied 30,000 square feet in Attleboro but he hadn’t determined how much space he’d need at the new headquarters. The company is growing and now occupies 120,000 square feet in Mansfield. He said the Providence site was more expensive than the Mansfield site because of construction costs, tax rates, and the lack of free parking.

Since Monday’s story, Hyman said, officials from Rhode Island and Massachusetts have left him messages about the distribution center — including representatives from Pawtucket, Warwick, and Smithfield and Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

“It’s encouraging to see Rhode Island is very interested and Massachusetts doesn’t want to give up without a fight,” he said.

The distribution center and division headquarters will employ 350 people, including 60 to 70 warehouse jobs, plus purchasing, accounting, sales, and engineering jobs, Hyman said. “I need a big enough piece of property to put up a 450,000-square-foot building with highway access.”

Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien said his city, which will soon lose the Pawtucket Red Sox to Worcester, Mass., is developing “a list of properties and options in Pawtucket” for TriMark.

State Representative Carlos E. Tobon, a Pawtucket Democrat, said his message to Hyman is simple: “Come back home.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.