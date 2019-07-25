This Rhode Islander wanted to be a political ‘player.’ Now he’s going to jail

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think 14 minute delays over lineup cards are what’s wrong with baseball. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



H. Russell Taub never became a household name in Rhode Island politics, but he now finds himself in the same class as Buddy Cianci and former House Speaker Gordon Fox: He’s going to prison on corruption charges.

Taub, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for scamming donors out of $1.6 million using two super PACs that were never registered with the Federal Election Commission. Most of the money was bilked from one Ohio couple.

Taub pleaded guilty earlier this year, admitting that he used a big chunk of the funds to lead a lavish lifestyle that included travel and adult entertainment. But in trying help Taub avoid jail time, his attorney painted him as a young man with a learning disability who was trying to find his way in politics.

“In other words, Russell saw the money he raised through this scheme as a vehicle to buy access and hold himself out as ‘a player,’” defense attorney Eric Levine wrote in a sentencing memo. “He wanted to be important. Because of his intellectual and mental impairments, he simply did not know how to do it legally.”

Taub didn’t have much of a presence locally, although campaign finance records show he donated at least $17,000 to Rhode Island politicians in recent years, including Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican, and Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee, a Democrat.

Interestingly, court documents show Taub proffered information to the government as part of his plea deal. But prosecutors have not yet used the material he provided in any other case.

NEED TO KNOW

NEED TO KNOW

• Because the state has never taken over a school district the way it plans to intervene in Providence, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is entering uncharted territory. That raises all kinds of legal questions about how far she can go to turn around the district. Don’t miss my latest.

• The Providence Board of Licenses voted to close Seven nightclub on Federal Hill following the stabbing death of a man outside the establishment, but Amanda Milkovits reports an appeal is already underway.

• The Globe’s Beth Teitell on Boston’s hot real estate market: Can a town have a signature rant? If so, Boston’s got one, and it goes something like this: “It costs how much???”

• Former Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell has filed an ethics complaint against Governor Gina Raimondo accusing her of having a business relationship with former IGT Chairman Donald R. Sweitzer at the same time that her staff was negotiating a new state lottery contract for IGT. A spokesperson for Raimondo calls it a “partisan attack.”

• Congratulations to the Barrington Little League 12-year-old all-stars, who won the state championship against Cranston Western last night. They’re heading to the New England Regional for a shot to make it to the Little League World Series.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY



• The Warwick School Committee meets tonight at Warwick Veterans Middle School to vote on budget changes that will restore school sports.

• A new coalition of nursing home caregivers, clergy members, community partners, and families of nursing home residents will release a policy brief this morning on what it calls a “resident care crisis in Rhode Island nursing homes.” The group will hold a press conference this morning at the Bannister Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Providence.

• Need a beer tonight? Check out the Burnside Music Series and Beer Garden in Providence starting at 4:30 p.m.



