It’s Frank Coletta’s last day on air at NBC 10 after 41 years

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

Today marks Frank Coletta’s last day on air at WJAR-TV, so there was one key question Rhode Map had to ask the legendary morning anchor when we spoke this week: What are you going to do now that you don’t have to wake up in the middle of the night to report to work?

“I can stay up and watch ‘The Tonight Show’ now,” Coletta joked. “I understand Johnny Carson is no longer the host.”

Coletta, who turns 67 in November, is retiring after 41 years at Channel 10 and 48 years in the broadcast business. He launched NBC 10 Sunrise in 1985, and has become one of the most recognizable and respected anchors in the region.

He said some of the most memorable stories he’s covered were a Providence corruption investigation in the 1980s that included a stolen construction crane; George Mendonsa’s quest to prove he was the sailor kissing the nurse in that iconic photo published in Life Magazine; and of course, the tragic Station Nightclub fire.

The world has changed significantly since Coletta came on the job. He recalls watching Art Lake on television as a kid and then getting to sit next to him on the anchor desk when he broke into the business. He witnessed technology go from film to digital during his career. And he said he’s proud to have seen so many talented reporters come through Channel 10.

When asked about the now-infamous promo he and hundreds of other anchors across the country were required to read in 2018 by Sinclair Broadcast Group, WJAR’s parent company, Coletta said he wished the company would have let the local stations produce their scripts. But he was quick to point out that he believes the message was advocating for impartial local news.

Coletta said he’s looking forward to traveling, sleeping and spending more time with his family in retirement.

Here’s a Coffee Cup Salute to you, Frank. Good luck.

NEED TO KNOW

• It’s difficult to learn if you’re not in school. Providence’s chronic absenteeism rate among students is astonishingly high in all grades, but I found the problem gets even worse at the high school level.

• Alex and Ani is suing Bank of America for more than $1 billion for allegedly fraudulently declaring that the jewelry company was in default of a line of credit.

• COAST at the Ocean House hotel in Westerly has been named one of the 26 best waterfront restaurants in the world by CNN.

• The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy makes the case that the Red Sox and Yankees “are on a mission to kill baseball.”

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• US Senator Jack Reed, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Attorney General Peter Neronha will meet this morning to discuss election security following Robert Mueller’s warning to Congress that Russia is still attempting to interfere in US politics.

• The Newport Folk Festival kicks off today and runs through the weekend.

• Down at URI, 60 teachers from middle and high schools across the state have spent the week learning how to teach computer science to their students. The university is allowing reporters to visit the classrooms today.

• I’m a guest on WLNE’s “In the Arena” this weekend. We talked about the Providence schools takeover and state politics.

• This weekend, the Providence City Council will honor the life of former Councilman Miguel Luna, who died in 2011.

