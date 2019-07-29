For this long-time Republican, Trump has gone too far

“About a week or two ago I had a ‘come-to-Jesus moment’ where I can’t ignore what’s going on in the White House with the stuff coming out of the president’s mouth on a daily basis and a Republican Party that lets it happen or supports it,” Paquin told the Globe on Monday. “I woke up and said: Enough is enough.”

Robert A. Paquin III said he has been a Republican throughout his life, he served as state GOP executive director in 2014, and he voted for Trump in 2016. But he said he recently switched to unaffiliated because of Trump.

PROVIDENCE -- A former executive director of the Rhode Island Republican Party is creating an “Eighty-Six Trump” political action committee to back candidates from any party who oppose President Trump and are running for statewide office or the state legislature.

Over the weekend, Paquin launched a website, ESTPAC.org, that pictures President Trump apparently mocking a disabled reporter. “Is this what the leader of the free world should look like?” the website asks.

Paquin said he is in the process of registering the PAC with the Rhode Island Board of Elections. He now lives in Stonington, Conn., but he plans to soon open an office for the PAC in Rhode Island.

The PAC will endorse, support, and donate to any candidates running for statewide or legislative office in Rhode Island, whether they are Republicans, Democrats or Libertarians, conservatives, moderates or progressives.

“We cannot ignore the classist, racist, and overall prejudicial policies of President Donald Trump,” the website states. “Will you join us in condemning the behavior of the President of the United States, or will you continue to allow him to ruin our beautiful country? We MUST stop this anti-American president before he does irrevocable damage.”

Paquin said the PAC’s name stems from the “86 45” T-shirts that a Mexican restaurant in Westerly, R.I., was selling prior to last year’s election.

At the time, the restaurant owner said the T-shirts were advocating for impeaching Trump, the 45th president, and that ‘‘86’’ is restaurant lingo for getting rid of a food order. But state Senator Elaine Morgan, a Hopkinton Republican, called for boycotting the restaurant, saying she believed the shirts were calling for violence against Trump. Axl Rose of the rock band Guns n’ Roses ended up tweeting support for the restaurant.

Paquin said he reached out to the restaurant owner to ask he could “take the torch and run with it.” He said “86” is not meant as a threat or to incite violence and simply advocates for replacing Trump as president.

When asked about the “Eighty-Six Trump” PAC on Monday, Morgan said it’s obvious Paquin is not a Republican. “A lot of people do things just to make money,” she said. “It’s a way to cash in on the hatred and resistance to Trump.”

While “86” might mean to get rid of a piece of food in a restaurant, “eighty-sixing a president has a different meaning from where I come from,” Morgan said.

She said she doesn’t like some of Trump’s tweets. “But there are a lot of good things he is doing for the country,” Morgan said.

Rhode Island Republican Party Chair Sue Cienki, who was elected to lead the party earlier this year, said she is not familiar with Paquin or his PAC.

“My sole focus is to get people elected to the General Assembly in 2020,” Cienki said. “Eighty years of one-party rule is not good. So I would hope (Paquin) would donate to candidates focused on the three issues Republicans are focused on: budget transparency, quality of education, and over-taxation and over-regulation of small business.”

Paquin said he also plans to create a super-PAC called “Mogul Dump” to fund anti-Trump efforts in swing states during the 2020 presidential campaign. “Mogul” is Trump’s Secret Service code name.

If the election were held today, Paquin said he would vote for former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, who plans to challenge Trump in the Republican primary. But he said he realizes Weld probably won’t win, and the election might come down to Trump versus a Democrat such as former Vice President Joe Biden.

Paquin said the “Eighty-Six Trump” PAC would support both a Republican and Democrat in a statewide race if they both opposed Trump.

“I want to show what happens when we work together and not are not divided, which is he is trying to do,” he said. “He is going to leave a permanent stain on the record of this country. I can’t apologize for him for anymore.”

