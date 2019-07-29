Rhode Island Hell’s Angel member sentenced to 7 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charge

A “full patch” member of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club was sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Douglas Leedham, 54, of North Providence, was arrested on February 8 after members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force found about 39 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of cocaine, two handguns, and a 12-gauge shotgun during a court-authorized search of his home, officials said.

The task force also seized 35 knives, five batons, four hatchets, two body armor vests, brass knuckles, and $6,422 in cash at Leedham’s residence, officials said.