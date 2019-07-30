Oops: Rhode Island Board of Elections posted bank account information of several candidates on its website

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung, who ran for governor, each had $15,000 stolen from their campaign accounts. And on Monday, the Board of Elections acknowledged that those thefts likely happened because the board posted bank account numbers for the two campaigns online as part of a 2018 public matching funds program.

PROVIDENCE — Government watchdogs Tuesday called for the state Board of Elections to step up cybersecurity efforts after the board revealed that it had inadvertently posted bank account information for candidates on its website.

On Tuesday, Board of Elections executive director Robert Rapoza confirmed the board also had bank account information on its website from 2010 for five other candidates, including former attorney general Peter F. Kilmartin and former secretary of state A. Ralph Mollis. But he said those campaign accounts had been closed previously, and the board will remove the information from its website.

In a news release, Board of Elections Chair Diane C. Mederos said election officials met with the State Police Financial Crimes Unit on July 23, and the State Police concluded that the bank account numbers posted as part of a 2018 matching public funds report likely led to the thefts.

“We take full responsibility for not redacting the account information within the report, which may have been the source of the fraudulent activity,” Mederos said. “We also sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this caused.”

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said it’s important to have transparency in the public matching funds program, but it’s also crucial that the Board of Elections protects candidate bank account information.

“It doesn’t give you confidence that the Board of Elections can secure our elections if they can’t secure a candidate’s banking information,” Marion said.

The revelation came just as Providence City Councilman Luis Aponte has agreed to plead no contest to embezzling from his campaign account. “On a day when the Board of Elections should have been receiving praise for having uncovered Luis Aponte’s transgressions, they had egg on their face,” Marion said.

Also, the revelation comes after Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration has eliminated funding for the state’s first Cabinet-level cybersecurity officer position. “It is another data point showing how shortsighted it is for state to defund an office of cybersecurity at this moment in time,” Marion said.

Watchdog RI founder Ken Block, a software company owner who has run for governor as a Republican and a member of the Moderate Party, said state government in general and the Board of Elections in particular needs to take data security far more seriously than they do now. He noted that Capitol One bank announced on Monday that a hacker had accessed 100 million credit card applications.

“Beyond the idiocy of taking an image of someone’s check and putting it on the web, the Board of Elections requires every candidate for office to file a form containing bank account information,” Block said. “How can we be assured the board is holding that information securely?”

Tony Adams, an information security professional who lives in Providence, said the Board of Elections and other state agencies should take additional steps such as using encryption between the browser and the server.

“For public information and for sites that don’t require authentication, government officials need to be good stewards of sensitive information,” Adams said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.