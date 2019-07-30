Why Luis Aponte’s exit could shake up Providence politics for years

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m definitely watching the presidential debate instead of “SmackDown” tonight. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Providence City Councilman Luis Aponte’s stunning decision to plead no contest to felony embezzlement and resign from the seat he’s held since 1999 has the chance to shake up city politics for the next several years.

Why? Because it might bring a new majority to Providence’s legislative body.

What we know for sure is Aponte’s departure triggers a special election for the Ward 10 council seat. Businessman Pedro Espinal, former School Board member Natalia Rosa Sosa, activist Monica Huertas, and Orlando Correa all told Rhode Map they are considering running for council. Espinal nearly beat Aponte in 2006 and again last year.

No matter who wins the council seat, Sabina Matos is locked into a four-year term leading the City Council. But a new face in Ward 10 could tilt the balance of power on the council back toward the faction of dissidents who opposed Matos in large part because she allowed Aponte to be part of her leadership team.

Ward 10 includes Washington Park and Lower South Providence, two neighborhoods that aren’t known for especially high turnouts in regular elections, let alone special, off-year elections. But don’t be surprised if you see Mayor Jorge Elorza and many members of the council quickly pick sides, especially if they see a chance to break up Matos’ majority.

NEED TO KNOW

• A scoop from Ed Fitzpatrick: Former Rhode Island Republican Party executive director Robert Paquin says he is forming a political action committee that will support candidates of any party who oppose President Trump.

• Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro has a letter to the editor in the Globe responding to my story last week about the legal questions surrounding the state’s takeover of city schools.

• In other education news, the teachers have released their own ideas for the state takeover in Providence. They’re asking for a clear disciplinary policy, more professional development, improved communication with community partners, a culturally meaningful curriculum, and a plan to address chronic absenteeism among educators themselves.

• Fresh off pulling out of talks with Lifespan and Brown University to form a local academic medical center, Care New England reports it posted a $7 million operating profit in the third quarter of its fiscal year.

• Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is tomorrow. The Globe’s Alex Speier breaks down what the Red Sox are trying to do.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• Mayor Elorza is hosting a celebration tonight to recognize the city’s 600th home that has been rehabilitated through his program to address vacant and abandoned properties.

• It’s night one of the Democratic presidential debates on CNN. Here’s everything you need to know about the format and who’ll be on stage.

• This sounds fun. AS220 is hosting a storytelling event focused on people who don’t use cars to get around Rhode Island. Proceeds go to the Rhode Island Bicycle Coalition.

• A correction from yesterday’s Rhode Map. The Hope High Dollars for Scholars alumni party is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston. I was so excited for this event that I promoted it a week early. My apologies.

