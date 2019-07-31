Was Mayor Elorza right about the Fane tower? A gripping story out of Bristol. No swimming at Scarborough

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m just hoping the Globe doesn’t ask me to waive my no-trade clause today. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has long raised questions about the height and the design of the proposed 46-story Hope Point Tower on the former I-195 land. But the mayor’s most pressing concern was whether the tower would ever be built at all.

It was a fear his critics often ignored.

Elorza had no interest in being remembered as the mayor who allowed a skyscraper to be left half built on such a precious parcel.

So did the mayor have a point?

It’s still too soon to say, but it’s clear Elorza’s fear was not farfetched. The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has agreed to give New York developer Jason Fane a one-week extension to file for a tax stabilization agreement, but it also said it will not renegotiate the purchase terms of the land. Last week, WPRI reported the commission is frustrated with Fane over other missed deadlines in recent months.

Those close to Fane maintain he is still interested in building what would we be Rhode Island’s tallest skyscraper in Providence, although Fane told the Globe in May he probably wouldn’t have pursued the project if he knew how long it would take to win approval. He was also critical of the mayor’s opposition to the tower.

But the tables have turned and the delays are on Fane at this point. It’s hard to blame Elorza now.

• Take some time and read this one from Amanda Milkovits. Three men say they were victimized as children by a prominent local official in Bristol. Years later, they wonder why no one stopped him.

• Jon Chesto reports Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is raising concerns about the 800-megawatt wind farm proposal for waters south of Martha’s Vineyard.

• The Rhode Island Board of Elections is facing criticism for accidentally posting bank account information for Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and five others online.

• Who won last night’s Democratic presidential debate? James Pindell assigns grades to every candidate. You might be surprised by the winners and losers.

• Farm fresh veggies, eggs, and meats, delivered right to your door? A Rhode Island company created an app for that.

• If you’re heading to Scarborough Beach today, you should know the Department of Health has recommended it be closed for swimming because of high bacteria counts.

• US Senator Jack Reed is leading a hearing this morning on the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of the Boeing 737 MAX following recent crashes. You can watch it here.

• The Providence School Board meets tonight to officially hire Fran Gallo as its interim superintendent of schools.

• Looking for something fun tonight? Check out PechaKucha at The Avenue Concept on Lockwood Street.

Thanks for reading.

