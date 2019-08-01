R.I. Democrats tap Cyd McKenna as executive director

McKenna will replace Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, who was recently hired to be executive director of the New Jersey Democratic Party.

Cyd McKenna, a veteran political operative who in recent years has worked for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, the Providence City Council, and former Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., has been tapped to lead the party’s day-to-day operations heading into the 2020 election cycle.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Democrats have found a new executive director.

McKenna, 49, confirmed Thursday she has accepted the position, but declined to comment further.

A graduate of San Francisco State University who holds master’s degrees from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, McKenna ran unsuccessfully for Providence City Council last year. She most recently served as deputy communications director for the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

In 2014, McKenna ran Cianci’s independent campaign for mayor of Providence. He lost by seven percentage points to Democrat Jorge Elorza.

