Lifespan and Care New England aren’t playing nice in the sandbox. Fallout from the Globe’s investigation in Bristol

If you didn’t catch my scoop last night about the chief executives of Lifespan and Care New England trading barbs, take a minute to read it here.

What a difference a month makes.

Around this time in July, Rhode Island’s two major hospital groups were still in merger talks with Brown University to form a local academic health center. Those discussions, which came at the urging of Governor Gina Raimondo, were part of a last-ditch effort to prevent Care New England from being acquired by Massachusetts-based Partners Healthcare.

Now the heads of the two hospital groups are bickering over whether Lifespan ended its relationship with a Care New England-based case manager because Care New England pulled out of those merger talks. In letters pointing fingers at one another, James Fanale and Timothy Babineau did not mince words. And they went out of their way to send copies to some of the state’s highest-ranking officials.

Here are some other key takeaways from the dispute:

• Fanale and Care New England are clearly feeling more confident than at any time in recent years. Care New England still has deep capital needs, but it posted a profit in the third quarter of its fiscal year and it appears the desperation to find a partner has subsided for the moment.

• Lifespan is concerned about its own financial picture. Aside from calling Fanale’s accusation that Lifespan terminated a case manager out of retaliation “absurd,” Babineau acknowledged his group is facing deep challenges – especially at Rhode Island Hospital.

NEED TO KNOW

• Amanda Milkovits learns the Bristol man accused of soliciting one boy and sexually abusing two others decades ago has lost his longtime job at a Catholic church following her investigation.

• Another scoop from yesterday: Cyd McKenna is set to become the next executive director of the Rhode Island Democratic Party.

• When you find the Titanic and are now searching for Amelia Earhart’s plane, you get to meet with important people. URI’s Robert Ballard tells me Disney CEO Robert Iger has informed him that if and when he discovers the Earhart plane, the findings will be aired live on ABC immediately.

• The attorney general’s office is citing “new evidence” as the reason it dropped extortion charges against former state Senator Nicholas Kettle.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• Don’t miss the Newport Jazz Festival all weekend long.

• The Providence City Council meets tonight to formally accept the resignation of Councilman Luis Aponte, who agreed to step down earlier this week after pleading no contest to embezzling from his campaign fund.

• I’m more of a steak and French fries kind of guy, but I’m told the Charlestown Seafood Festival is something everyone should do once. Check it out this weekend.

• You’ve probably heard about the famous dragon boat races in Pawtucket, but did you know Woonsocket has its own competition this Saturday?

