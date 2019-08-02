Providence officials say bike share program causes issues

PROVIDENCE — Misuse of the city’s first bike share program is causing problems, officials say.

Jump bikes are being found on Providence sidewalks, in parking spaces, and tossed on lawns, according to The Providence Journal.

People have figured out how to use the bikes without paying for them, according to police Chief Hugh Clements. Groups of 10 or more young people are riding around together causing problems for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, he said.