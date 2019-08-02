Providence officials say bike share program causes issues
PROVIDENCE — Misuse of the city’s first bike share program is causing problems, officials say.
Jump bikes are being found on Providence sidewalks, in parking spaces, and tossed on lawns, according to The Providence Journal.
People have figured out how to use the bikes without paying for them, according to police Chief Hugh Clements. Groups of 10 or more young people are riding around together causing problems for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, he said.
Jump more than quadrupled the price of a ride last month.
City Councilman Michael Correia, who says he received complaints daily about the bikes, called for their removal from his ward until a community meeting can be held.
Advertisement
Jump, an Uber-owned company, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
RELATED: Jump bike service sees a big price increase in Providence