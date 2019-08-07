After 40 years, Rhode Island water park to close

Instead of smiling, the boy looked up at the slide in fear.

Just last week, Michael Kells saw a small child waiting in line for one of the six slides at Water Wizz, the water park he owns in Westerly, R.I.

His mother had told him that the ride looked scary, Kells recalled.

So, Kells stepped in, took the boy’s hand, and looked him in the eye.

“We build confidence here,” he said to the boy.

By the end of the day, the boy had tried every slide in the park.

Soon the confidence boosts and summer fun will end in Westerly.

After 40 years of business, Water Wizz will close after Labor Day, the business announced on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The closing will not affect Water Wizz of Cape Cod, a separate business in Wareham, which will remain open.

Water Wizz in Westerly was hurt by an aging infrastructure and the high costs of operating a seasonal business, among other economic factors, the business said.

“I’m going to miss working with the kids, that’s really going to break my heart,” Kells said by telephone by Wednesday evening.

“For a lot of kids living in the area, it’s where they get their first job. This place is a huge role in the local community.”

Art Phillips opened the water park in 1979 and sold it to Raymond and Patricia Kells in 1981, according to the online post. The Kells family kept the waterpark “family [owned] and operated” when their son Mike assumed ownership in 2009.

The post thanked the Trefes family, who owned the land leased to the waterpark, the Westerly Chamber of Commerce, and Misquamicut Business Association, all of whom, “have aided in Water Wizz becoming and remaining a landmark on the Misquamicut shoreline.”

Ken Rider, a manager at Water Wizz, reminisced in the post about his many years of working at the park.

“Some of my best and most lasting friendships began at Water Wizz, and I’ve managed to keep in touch with so many past employees,” wrote Rider, who has worked as a slide attendant, lifeguard, and manager at the water park since 1996.

“I feel truly fortunate to have been a part of something that has brought joy to not only my own kids, but so many others.”

