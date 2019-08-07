Someone just polled Providence schools. The questions were fascinating.

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think the world would be a better place if we could reopen more Friendly’s restaurants. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com

date 2019-08-07

An online survey that appeared to be testing the favorability of various reform models for Providence schools found its way to my inbox yesterday, but it was closed shortly after I started asking state and city leaders who was behind the poll. Funny how that works.

Luckily, I wrote down all of the questions.

Among the most interesting topics included in the poll was a question about how people feel about the Providence Teachers Union, public charter schools, the Providence school department, Governor Gina Raimondo, interim Superintendent Fran Gallo, Mayor Jorge Elorza, and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

Another question floated the idea of naming new schools that would have some independence from the school department. The options: Promise Schools, Leadership Schools, Opportunity Schools, or Renaissance Schools.

The questionnaire also tested potential names for the state’s takeover of Providence schools: The Providence Pact, The Opportunity Schools, Renaissance Providence, Turnaround Providence, The Hope Pact, and Providence United.

When it comes to education issues that need to be addressed, participants were asked about cell phones, school culture, teacher attendance, school safety, professional development, student attendance, and building/infrastructure safety. The survey also asked about support for charter schools.

It remains unclear who paid for the survey or how long it was online. Both the mayor and Infante-Green denied having a hand in the poll, as did officials at various nonprofit organizations and public relations firms who are closely monitoring the state’s takeover of Providence schools.

The next step in the takeover is expected in the coming days when Infante-Green formally issues an order to reconstitute Providence schools. The commissioner has said the state will officially take control of the district by November.

NEED TO KNOW

NEED TO KNOW

• It’s not just Providence. Schools districts across Rhode Island are trying to address low test scores. Now Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee is floating an interesting idea: a mandatory public forum where leaders at every school in the state are required to discuss school performance with parents.

• Ed Fitzpatrick reports on how US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s dramatic reading of a Rhode Island federal judge’s decision in a climate change case has gone viral.

• Progressive Alexander Kithes won yesterday’s special City Council election in Woonsocket by about 100 votes. (h/t Lauren Clem, Valley Breeze)

• The Globe’s James Pindell dives into the New Hampshire poll results following the second Democratic presidential debates.

• The essential guide to buying and consuming pot in Massachusetts.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

• The Providence City Council normally goes on recess for August, but it will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss school building conditions.

• If you’re looking for a way to unwind tonight, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is performing at Roger Williams Park beginning at 7 p.m. Plus, there will be food trucks.

• Governor Raimondo is set to sign an executive order this afternoon that will address the state’s criminal and juvenile justice reform efforts.

• Senator Whitehouse and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena will hold an event this morning to call on Congress to offer Social Security recipients a 3 percent annual cost-of-living adjustment.



Thanks for reading.

