SCOOP: R.I. Democrats hire firm to plan for 2022, potential loss of US House seat

The 2022 election might feel like it’s an eternity from now, but the Rhode Island Democratic Party is already plotting its strategy for how to handle the next governor’s race and more importantly, the possibility that the state will lose one its two seats in the US House of Representatives.

The party paid Washington, D.C., consulting firm BBI Holdings more than $19,000 between April and June, according to its latest filing with the Rhode Island Board of Elections. Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, the outgoing executive director of the party, said the company is helping to craft a long-term strategic guide for the Democrats.

Olasanoye said the party’s plans are all preliminary at this point, but he acknowledged one of the key reasons the firm was hired was because of the threat that Rhode Island could lose one of its seats in Congress following the 2020 census.

He said the possibility that either Congressmen James Langevin or David Cicilline could be out of a job after 2022 is something local Democrats whisper about behind the scenes, but he wants the party to have an action plan in place if that time comes.

“I don’t want to get caught flat-footed,” Olasanoye said.

BBI Holdings doesn’t appear to have an online presence, but Olasanoye confirmed one of its employees is Jonathan Blair, who ran Governor Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign last year. Blair was paid more than $14,000 by the state party between January and March. Olasanoye said BBI Holdings has also worked for the Democratic Governors Association.

Olasanoye is in the process of transitioning out his role in Rhode Island to take the same job as the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic Party. Cyd McKenna was recently named the executive director of the Rhode Island Democrats.

• You might have noticed that we’ve invested a lot of time covering the struggles of Providence of schools over the last two months. If you need to catch up, check out our one-stop guide to everything we’ve written. We’ll continue updating it, so make sure you bookmark the page.

• My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick reports that Rhode Island’s child welfare agency is hiring 23 front-line workers amid mounting pressure prompted by a damning report by the state child advocate following the death of an adopted 9-year-old with special needs.

• The Globe’s Sean P. Murphy finds that it took nearly three months for a Rhode Island car dealership to register a car for a Massachusetts man – and it cost the man a lot of money.

• Worst. News. Ever. Water Wizz in Westerly is closing.

• In a scandal that might make Buddy Cianci blush, two Boston City Hall officials were convicted of conspiring to shake down the founders of the Boston Calling music festival. If you’re into Massachusetts politics, the Globe’s Milton J. Valencia has a fascinating piece on what the scandal might mean for Mayor Marty Walsh.

• The House Oversight Committee meets at 5 p.m. to discuss whether the Department of Children, Youth and Families has acted on a report from Child Advocate Jennifer Griffith and the Child Fatality Review Panel.

• Their performance rained out yesterday, so you can now watch the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra tonight at Roger Williams Park.

• The Providence Schools Community Advisory Board meets tonight at Central High School to discuss school improvement plans.

• Good luck to the Barrington Little League All-Stars, who play a team from New Hampshire this afternoon for a spot in the New England Regional final.

