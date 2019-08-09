Don’t forget, the state dropped the ball with Providence schools too

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m already pumped for SummerSlam to come to Boston next year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com

If the Johns Hopkins University report on Providence schools served as a scathing indictment of generations of city leaders, it’s worth asking: Where were state officials for the last 25 years?

The answer, as Thursday’s order urging a state takeover of the city’s schools clearly shows, is the state Department of Education wasn’t prepared to help either.

The 122-page order from Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green goes into painstaking detail to make the case that the state went out of its way to provide “progressive support of, and intervention in” Providence schools, offering technical assistance, policy support, resource oversight and support for the district’s attempt to build outside partnerships.

But the truth is more complicated. While the state has ramped up financial support for Providence over the last decade as part of an attempt to make up for years of underfunding the system, the actual day-to-day support for the district has been spotty at best.

Sure, after a year of poor test scores, you might have heard an ambitious state education board member demand change in Providence. Or after a federal agency audited the district, the state might have paid attention to English learners or special needs students for a minute. But Providence has always landed on the back burner when it comes to state education priorities.

So will this time be different?

Infante-Green’s willingness to take full ownership of district is a departure from past practices. Now the state is seeking to drive the car rather than offer direction from the backseat.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Infante-Green reiterated that she intends to have her own superintendent in place by November. She also acknowledged for the first time that she believes she has the authority to break existing district contacts, although she stopped short of explaining if she’ll actually take that action.

Don’t expect too much objection from anyone on the city side. Mayor Jorge Elorza’s message to the state is also clear: We can’t get the job done -- Now you try.

NEED TO KNOW

