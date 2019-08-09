Providence cop shot — and he likely was saved by a bullet proof vest

PROVIDENCE — A 19-year-old man out on bail on gun charges shot an officer in his protective vest outside a strip mall in Wanskuck on Friday afternoon, according to Providence police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr.

The vest likely saved the officer’s life, said Clements. As the officer shouted over the radio that he’d been hit, Clements said, another officer returned fire. The suspect fled uninjured and ran to his residence at 645 Douglas Ave., where SWAT officers took him into custody, the chief said.

Tyrone Robinson was arrested in May on a gun charge, the third such charge in recent years, Clements said. He declined to say why the officers, members of the violent crime task force, confronted the man at the Dollar Tree plaza at Douglas Avenue and Admiral Street just before 3:30 p.m.