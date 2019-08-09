Rhode Island woman injured hiking in Crawford Notch State Park

A Rhode Island woman was injured after slipping on a rock while hiking Friday in Crawford Notch State Park, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release.

Patricia Lussier, 58, of Pascoag, , was hiking on the Arethusa Falls Trail with her husband around 2 p.m. when she injured her knee, officials said.

Lussier was able to walk half of one mile before being place in a litter and carried to the trailhead, officials said. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 6 p.m.