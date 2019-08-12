Remember the Providence giving meters? They aren’t raking it in.

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and no, the Globe doesn’t give us Victory Day off. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2019-08-12

It has been nearly two years since Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza launched the PVD Gives program in an attempt to curb panhandling, urging residents to donate spare change to 10 orange giving meters that were installed in high pedestrian-traffic areas around the city.

Elorza promised the proceeds from the donation stations would go to service providers that support the homeless and other needy individuals.

So how much money has the program generated so far?

A little less than four bucks a day.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed last week the meters brought in $2,739 between September 7, 2017, and August 1, 2019, which equals $3.95 per day. That included the $100 Elorza donated himself on the first day of the program.

Each meter cost $1,000 to install, so if the current pace holds, the city would break even by March 2025.

As for the donations, the city hasn’t awarded any of the money to outside organizations yet. A five-member volunteer commission appointed by the mayor and City Council president is supposed to meet at least twice a year, but it’s unclear the last time a meeting was scheduled.

A spokesperson for Elorza said he doesn’t have a timeline for when the donations will be made, but “we are encouraged by the support for the program by those who have contributed.”

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• The battle over IGT’s quest for a 20-year, billion-dollar contract extension to run the state’s lottery system and provide slot machines to Twin River’s casinos has become one of the biggest stories of the summer. Ed Fitzpatrick and I dive into both sides of the debate, and look at how other states handle these kinds of contracts.

• The high-profile civil trial of a Vermont man who has been linked to the suspicious deaths of his grandfather and mother will begin Tuesday in US District Court in Rhode Island. The Globe’s Shelley Murphy reports the actual trial will focus on whether Nathan Carman breached an $85,000 insurance policy on his boat by making modifications to it before it sank in 2016, killing his mother.

• Rhode Island boxing legend Vinny Paz was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame over the weekend.

• It’s too early to focus on the Patriots’ depth chart, so check out Ben Volin’s piece on his quest to find troubled receiver Josh Gordon .

• Winner: Al Forno picked up the most votes in our contest seeking the best pizza in Rhode Island, but foodie David Dadekian offers a concise breakdown of some lesser-known places to check out: “Figidini is best traditional Neapolitan. Pasquale’s in South Kingstown and Federal Hill Pizza in Providence are best for wide range of styles. But you can’t beat some mom and pop “Greek” style places.”

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

• Governor Gina Raimondo begins a two-week staycation in Rhode Island today.

• Providence officials are planning to announce Elyse M. Paré as the city’s new tax assessor. Her first day on the job will be September 16.

• If you’re anywhere near Little Compton tonight, go learn about astronomy and count shooting stars at The Nature Conservancy’s event.

• Yoga in the Park continues at Roger Williams Park at 6 p.m.





