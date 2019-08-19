SCOOP: Achievement First talking charter school expansion in Providence today

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think my favorite restaurant in Rhode Island is IHOP. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com

Board members for the Achievement First Mayoral Academy are planning to discuss the idea of expansion at a retreat today, the latest sign the organization that oversees several high-performing charter schools wants to play a bigger role in the state’s takeover of Providence schools.

The organization has been seeking to grow to 3,100 students by 2026, but Mayor Jorge Elorza has been noncommittal with his support. The state’s plan to intervene in Providence has breathed new life into the expansion conversation.

The state has already given Achievement First the okay to expand, but as board chair, Elorza has veto power over the arrangement. Around 1,300 students – who are mostly from Providence, but also come from Cranston, Warwick and North Providence – are enrolled in the organization’s elementary and middle schools.

Elizabeth Winangun, Achievement First’s director of external relations, said she and organization president Dacia Toll are planning to meet with state officials about expansion plans later this month. Toll is scheduled to attend today’s retreat.

Elorza has been a member of Achievement First’s board since before he was mayor, but he has been hesitant to endorse the rapid growth of its charter schools out of fear for the financial hit his school district could take. Providence is expected to start the school year with around 24,000 students.

State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has said she believes charter schools can be part of the solution for Providence.

Achievement First also has schools in the Connecticut and New York. The organization boasts that it has longer school years and offers more professional development to its teachers than the traditional public school system in Providence. Its schools posted some of the best RICAS test scores in the state last year.

• The idea for faster, more frequent trains from Providence to Boston appears to be gaining momentum, but will officials in Massachusetts get on board? Ed Fitzpatrick picked up lots of interesting tidbits for his deep dive on the issue, including a study that explores what a 45-minute train would mean for Rhode Island’s economy.

• Scoop: Tom Dennen, the owner of Bayberry Beer Hall, confirms he is eyeing the Wexford building downtown for his second restaurant. A deal hasn’t been finalized, but Dennen said his goal is to come up with a “totally new concept” for the establishment.

• The Globe’s editorial board says it’s time for Brown University to stop using animals in its emergency medicine training.

• Is it finally time to put Pete Rose in the Baseball Hall of Fame? Bob Ryan says yes.

• Winner: The Ocean State Oyster Festival takes the prize as Rhode Island’s best festival. Reader Sally Strachan writes that it has a “huge array of the delicious slimy, salty creatures, great drinks, and ongoing live music.”

• US Senator Jack Reed and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti will hold a 2 p.m. press conference to announce $25 million in new funding to help modernize the Providence train station.

• With Central Falls seeking to move out of the pension business, the City Council will vote tonight to transfer police and firefighters’ pensions to the state system.

• US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representatives Jim Langevin and David Cicilline will hold a morning press conference to call on the Federal Aviation Administration to set a minimum size for airplane seats. Here’s hoping they set their sights on the seats at Fenway Park next.

